Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) Chikou Line Seen Dropping Below the Tenkan

Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) placed on investor’s radar this week as the lagging Chikou 26 day line has dropped below Ichimoku’s Tenkan line, creating an environment ripe for a reversal. If the current close price (as depicted by the chikou span) is lower than the price of 26 periods ago, that would indicate that there is a potential for more bearish price action to come, since price tends to follow trends. Conversely, if the current closing price is above the price of 26 periods ago, that would then indicate the possibility for more bullish price action to follow. The Ichimoku signals, indeed all Ichimoku elements, should never be taken in isolation, but considered in the context of the overall chart. Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is a visual technical analysis system and the charts are designed to be considered in their entirety, with regard given to the relationships between all of the elements, including the price. As such, Ichimoku is not suitable for automated or “single event” decision making.

Presently, Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) has a 14-day ATR of 3.82. The Average True Range is widely used metric that helps gauge the volatility of a particular stock. The ATR is not used to measure price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -71.01. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) is 20.99. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Wellcare Group (WCG.IX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -64.48. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Wellcare Group (WCG.IX). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 43.79, the 7-day is 44.11, and the 3-day is 40.63. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

