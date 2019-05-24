WBBSE class 10th results expected on 21 May at 10am; check results @wbbse.org

By Larry Jones / May 24, 2019 at 1:20 am

TheWest Bengal Board of Secondary Education has confirmed the result date for class 10th board examination. The result for Madhyamik examination(class 10th) is expected on 21 May 2019 at 10 am, according to media reports.

The results will be available on the state board’s official website wbbse.org. Alternatively, students can view the result via the official examinations website wbresults.nic.in.

This year, the examination was held from 12 February to 22 February 2019. Over 10 lakh students appeared for the class 10th examination.

In 2018, the results were declared in June with an overall pass percentage as 85.49%. The number of girls clearing the examination was less than that of boys.

To check results, follow the steps:

Go to the official website www.wbbse.org.

Enter roll number and login credentials.

You will be able to view your results and can also download it for future reference.

To access the result via mobile application, download the app ‘Madhyamik Results 2019.’ You can also get your result via sms:

Send WB10<space><roll number> to 54242/ 56263/58888

