Watching the Technical Levels on Shares of nVent Electric plc (ASX:NVT): Awesome Oscillator Touches 0.25409824

Investors may be looking for solid stocks to add to the portfolio. Sometimes, investors may choose to go against the grain and try something that nobody else is doing. This typically comes with plenty of time and research examining those appealing stocks. Digging into the fundamentals as well as tracking technical levels can help separate the winners from the losers. Investors who are able to keep the required temperament may be able to cope with market volatility and get positioned to take advantage of any opportunity that presents itself.

There are a number of different pivot points that traders can use when conducting stock analysis. Pivot points can be useful for traders looking to establish trading entry and exit points. Focusing on some popular one month pivots on shares of nVent Electric plc (ASX:NVT), we see that the Woodie pivot is currently at 24.0675. The Woodie support 1 pivot is 23.395, and the Woodie resistance 1 pivot is 24.565. The Camarilla one month pivot is presently 24.07666667. The one month Classic pivot is 24.07666667 and the Classic resistance 1 is 24.58333333 while the Classic support 1 pivot is measured at 23.41333333.

Tracking some stock ratings, we can see that the stock’s Moving Average Rating is currently pointing to a “Buy”. Traders may be monitoring many different indicators in order to get a grasp of where the stock may be moving in the near future. Taking a look at the Oscillators rating, we note that the reading is pointing to a “Neutral”.

Following trading action on shares of nVent Electric plc (ASX:NVT), we see that the stock has moved -0.04 since the opening price of 24.16. So far, the stock has reached a high of 24.285 and dipped to a low of 24.1046. The consensus rating on the stock is currently Buy, and today’s volume has been measured around 346913.

Technical traders have many tools at their disposal when conducting stock research. One of those tools is the Exponential Moving Average or EMA. The EMA is similar to the simple moving average, but more weight is put on the newest data. Let’s look at some different EMA levels:

10 day Exponential Moving Average: 24.03144824

20 day Exponential Moving Average: 24.00648939

30 day Exponential Moving Average: 24.08402339

50 day Exponential Moving Average: 24.41753641

100 day Exponential Moving Average: 25.12229685

200 day Exponential Moving Average: 25.52120185

Taking a look at the Donchian Channels indicator, we note that the 20 day lower band is 23.23. The 20 day upper band is 24.74. This indicator was created by Richard Donchian, and traders follow these channels to help identify potential trading signals.

Traders will take note of the 20 day Chaikin Money Flow indicator that is now at -0.12640744. The value of this indicator will fluctuate between 1 and -1. Traders may be watching when the CMF crosses zero. This cross might point to a bullish or bearish price reversal depending on which way it is moving crossing the zero line.

The Awesome Oscillator reading is currently 0.25409824 for nVent Electric plc (ASX:NVT). Technical traders will watch the AO especially when it crosses above or below the zero line. A move above the line may signal a bullish scenario. A move below the zero line may indicate a bearish selling opportunity. The AO may prove to be a valuable tool for many momentum traders.

Investors often have to make decisions on what to do with stocks that have unperformed. Maybe things didn’t pan out the right way, even after combing through the numbers. Sometimes it may be difficult to let go of a stock that isn’t up to par. Knowing when to cut a loser from the portfolio can be a useful skill for the individual investor. On the flip side, investors may have to decide whether to sell a winner. There may be occasions when a stock goes through the roof without any notice. The tricky part may be figuring out whether to cash in, or keep riding the wave. Heading into the next few quarters, investors will be trying to make sure they have all the bases covered.