Watching The Gross Margin Score on Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC), A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN)

Here we will take a look at the Gross Margin Score of Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) shares. The equity currently has a score of 5.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 5.00000 for Penn Virginia Corporation indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Investors may be trying to decide if it is the right time to enter the equity market. Stocks have been performing well of late, and investors may be eager to catch the next potential move higher. When looking to put money into the stock market, investors might be working hard to create a strategy and choose specific stocks to add to the portfolio. Building a strategy can be tough, but sticking to a strategy can be even tougher. Sticking to the game plan when markets are in flux can greatly improve the investor’s chances of succeeding in the market.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Turning to valuation, Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) has a Value Composite score of 4. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 11.

Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) has a current ERP5 Rank of 4324 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) has a Q.i. Value of 27.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

PI & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) is 45.315300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) is 60.065900. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 58.140100.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Penn Virginia Corporation (NasdaqGS:PVAC) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.42518. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.34554, the 24 month is 0.74122, and the 36 month is 1055.55556. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.64334, the 3 month is 0.92442, and the 1 month is currently 0.88813.

Investors having A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) on their watchlists might want to take into consideration the Gross Margin Score of the firm. A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund currently has a score of 1.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 1.00000 for A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund indicates a top score for stability and growth.

At the time of writing, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 6. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) has a current ERP5 Rank of 3001 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) has a Q.i. Value of 30.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) has a Value Composite score of 62. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 67.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is 0.196285. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is 0.813946. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) for last month was 0.93320. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is 1.19154.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) over the past 52 weeks is 0.863000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund (TSX:AW.UN) is -1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

