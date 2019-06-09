Watching The Gross Margin Score on Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN), Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE)

Here we will take a look at the Gross Margin Score of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) shares. The equity currently has a score of 5.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 5.00000 for Nanosonics Limited indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Investors may be trying to figure out what stocks will give a boost to portfolio performance over the next few months. Value investors may be looking for current value in the market. They are generally looking for bargains and interested in uncovering those stocks that may be primed for a run but have fallen out of favor with Wall Street. Growth investors may be looking to target companies that are able to advance earnings faster than average. This may include searching for those industries that have strong growth trends and a proven track record of strong sales and earnings growth.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Turning to valuation, Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) has a Value Composite score of 79. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 77.

At the time of writing, Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) has a Piotroski F-Score of 5. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) has a current ERP5 Rank of 10645 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) has a Q.i. Value of 55.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

PI & Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) is 40.771600. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) is 34.005600. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 40.570400.

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Nanosonics Limited (ASX:NAN) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.32934. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.43226, the 24 month is 1.76892, and the 36 month is 1.83471. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.51020, the 3 month is 1.08824, and the 1 month is currently 0.96943.

Some investors may be looking to trade the trend and capitalize on strong current performers. Other investors may look to take a contrarian approach. This can involve looking for names that have been overlooked by the crowd. There are many different contrarian approaches that investors may choose to use. Going against the crowd may require a lot more homework and confidence. There may be hidden gems out there, but is may be wise to investigate why nobody else seems to want to get into the name. Finding that perfect strategy may take a lot of study and dedication. Taking shortcuts in the market can have severe negative effects on the long-term health of the portfolio.

Investors having Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) on their watchlists might want to take into consideration the Gross Margin Score of the firm. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. currently has a score of 67.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative. The low score of 67.00000 for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. indicates a top score for stability and growth.

Occasionally, a certain stock may perform much higher than expectations, and it may become a much greater percentage of the portfolio. This is typically a good thing, but it may require some decisions on what to do with the portfolio allocations. If one stock is making up a high percentage of the total, it may create the risk of higher than normal average losses if the shares take an unforeseen dive lower. Even if the stock has the potential to go much higher, it can be tricky to know when to sell and find other stocks that might be a better value. Selling a winner might leave the average investor frustrated if the stock goes higher, but there may be nothing wrong with taking profits and not leaving gains on the table. As we move into the second half of the year, investors may want to compare first half gains with goals that were established at the beginning of the year. This may help narrow in on what needs to be done in order to stay in the green for the rest of the year and beyond. Setting portfolio goals may be a good way to stay the course when things get a little hairy in the markets.

At the time of writing, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) has a Piotroski F-Score of 2. The F-Score may help discover companies with strengthening balance sheets. The score may also be used to spot the weak performers. Joseph Piotroski developed the F-Score which employs nine different variables based on the company financial statement. A single point is assigned to each test that a stock passes. Typically, a stock scoring an 8 or 9 would be seen as strong. On the other end, a stock with a score from 0-2 would be viewed as weak.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) has a current ERP5 Rank of 15494 . The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Shifting gears, we can see that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) has a Q.i. Value of 86.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) has a Value Composite score of 96. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 98.

Free Cash Flow Growth (FCF Growth) is the free cash flow of the current year minus the free cash flow from the previous year, divided by last year’s free cash flow. The FCF Growth of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) is 0.155963. Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash produced by the company minus capital expenditure. This cash is what a company uses to meet its financial obligations, such as making payments on debt or to pay out dividends. The Free Cash Flow Score (FCF Score) is a helpful tool in calculating the free cash flow growth with free cash flow stability – this gives investors the overall quality of the free cash flow. The FCF Score of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) is 0.852041. Experts say the higher the value, the better, as it means that the free cash flow is high, or the variability of free cash flow is low or both.

Price Index

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) for last month was 0.82633. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) is 0.41259.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) over the past 52 weeks is 0.393000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

C Score (Montier)

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NasdaqCM:SRNE) is 3.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

When examining stocks, investors might be doing top down research. Top down analysis begins with looking at certain macro-economic factors. This may involve focusing in on the bigger picture and going all the way down to specific stocks. Starting at the top, investors may check on the global economic environment, overall market trends, and sector trends. Investors may choose to start doing research the other way around. This may involve first looking at the fundamentals for particular stocks in order to gauge the strength from a company standpoint. Many investors will scope out all the different investing aspects as to not leave any information uncovered.

