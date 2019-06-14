Watching the Consensus Analyst Rating on These Shares: Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC)

When monitoring analyst ratings, investors can use the average brokerage recommendation score to determine the consensus view on the stock. The ABR is an average of the recommendations offered by research firms on a given equity. The ABR rank is displayed in the range of 1 to 5 where 1 indicates a Strong Buy and a rating of 5 represents a Strong Sell. While tracking shares of Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC), we have noted that the current average broker rating is currently 1. Going further, we can see that 2 Wall Street analysts have given the stock a Strong Buy or Buy rating, based on analysts polled by Zacks Research.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines may be considering if the markets will continue to rally higher. Staying vigilant and watching for signs of the next bear may prove to be a crucial element for helping to guide certain portfolio moves. Keeping an eye on historical corrections as well as sentiment and technicals, may help provide the proper insight needed. Investors may be mindful of any meaningful pullback or correction, and they may have a certain percentage in mind for when things seem to be getting out of hand. Cautious optimism may prove to be a profit saver when the bearish winds start to blow. Investors may need to figure out a plan for when to take some profit off the table. Conducting thorough fundamental research on stocks even after they have broken out may help the investor understand the reason behind the move, and whether it is likely to continue or if it is just a temporary spike.

Shifting gears, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC) is -0.15. This EPS estimate is using 1 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the prior reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -36. As we move through earnings season, all eyes will be on the company to see if they can beat analyst estimates and show improvement from the last quarter. When a company reports actual earnings numbers, the surprise factor can cause a stock price to realize increased activity. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see how the earnings results impact the stock after the next release. Many investors will decide to be cautious around earnings releases and delay buy/sell moves until after the stock price has steadied.

Viewing some popular support and resistance marks on shares of Churchill Capital Corp. (NYSE:CCC), we can see that the 52-week high is presently $14.95, and the 52-week low is currently $9.54. When the stock is trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a potential break through the level. Looking at recent action, we can see that the stock has been trading near the $14.9 level. Investors may also want to track historical price activity. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has changed 17.51%. Looking further back to the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have moved 56.02%. Over the previous 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 11.95%. Over the last 5 trading sessions, the stock has moved 5.67%. Investors will be monitoring stock activity over the next few days to try and gauge which way the momentum is shifting.

Investors may be searching for stocks that are undervalued. Scanning the markets during obvious pullbacks may be one strategy, but it may take a more concerted effort to identify these names if the market decides to climb further. Getting caught up in the details from news and various economic reports may leave the average investor dizzy and confused. Focusing on the most important data sets may be helpful when trying to muffle all the noise. Heading into the next quarter, investors will be watching which companies are experiencing positive earnings momentum. Often times, earnings that vastly beat expectations may cause the stock to skyrocket. Filling the portfolio with stocks experiencing positive earnings momentum may be a popular choice. Investors may want to look a little bit deeper into the situation to make sure that the momentum is justified. Some investors may already be adept at figuring this out while others may need to put in a bit more work.