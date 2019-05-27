WashPost: Kevin McCarthy Protected Chinese Company From US Ban

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 2:20 am

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy forced his fellow lawmakers to protect Chinese companies from being kept out of federal contracts for transportation projects because a company that would have been impacted is in his district.

According to , the California Republican has received campaign donations from Stella Li, the president of that company, BYD Motors.

McCarthy's office said he opposed language in a spending bill earlier this year because it affected a company with a footprint in his 23rd congressional district. BYD Motors makes electric buses that are used by governments at the local level.

The bill would have prevented Chinese companies, which have come under the microscope out of fears the communist country's government is trying to establish too large a foothold in the U.S., from winning transportation s. After McCarthy intervened, language was added into the bill that made bus manufacturers immune from the law.

The Trump administration has regarding trade and preventing companies such as Huawei, which makes telecommunications equipment, from into the U.S. market.