Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC): Where do the Charts Think The Stock is Heading? ADX Points to a ‘Buy’

Checking in on the short-term signals on Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), we note that the current 7-day average directional indicator is Buy.

This signal may be used to determine the market trend. The 7-day directional strength is Soft . This trend strength indicator measures the signal based on historical performance where minimum would represent the weakest, and maximum would indicate the strongest. The 7-day average directional direction is currently Strongest. This signal indicates whether the Buy or Sell signal is getting stronger or weakening, or whether the Hold is heading towards a Buy or Sell.

Shifting gears, we can see that the 10-day moving average Hilo channel is currently Hold. This indicator calculates the moving average based on highs/lows rather than the closing price. The direction of the signal is currently Bullish.

Looking at some other short-term indicators, Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC) has a 20-day moving average vs price of Buy. This is the signal from the 20-day MA which is used to monitor changes in stock price. The current signal strength is Weak and the direction has been noted as Strongest. The 20-50 day MACD Oscillator signal is presently Sell. The strength is presently Strong and the direction is Strongest.

Focusing in on the 20-Day Bollinger Bands signal for Warrior Met Coal Inc (HCC), the current reading is Hold. This short-term indicator may be used to help spot oversold and overbought conditions.

