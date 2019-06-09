Wall Street Consensus Watch on The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) as ABR Hits 138

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 138. This number is based on the 2 sell-side firms polled by Zacks.



Each brokerage research report carries with it some form of recommendation. The brokerage firms may use different lingo for their rating systems (like saying Outperform instead of Buy), but they can all be properly sorted into our 5 level classification system that is now the industry standard. Each of the 5 classifications has a value associated with it to help compute the ABR.

As the name implies the ABR will show you the Average of Brokerage Recommendations on a given stock. The benefit is that you quickly get a snapshot of where Wall Street stands on a stock without having to read a mountain of research reports.



Broker recommendations are made by brokerage firms (for example, JP Morgan) and are not an outright recommendation to buy or sell a share, but instead give an indication of how the broker thinks the company will perform relative to its sector. Their recommendations are issued over a particular period of time. The recommendations provided in the Research Centre are shown on a 75 day rolling basis. Each brokerage firm has its own way of rating that may make it difficult to compare broker recommendations between the brokerage houses.

For example, at one brokerage “buy” may be the strongest recommendation, while at another “buy” could be second to a “strong buy” rating. The second-highest ratings also have a number of different other names: “accumulate”, “outperform”, “moderate buy” or “overweight”.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $38 within the year.

As many investors probably already know, there is no one way to select winning stocks. There are plenty of different theories and ideas out there, and it may become overwhelming to look at all of them. Individual investors who manage their own money may have to dedicate an ample amount of time to find a strategy that works for them. Understanding portfolio diversification, personal risk tolerance, and time horizon may be a good place for the investor to start. Because there is no guarantee that past performance will indicate future results, investors may have to be willing to come at the market from a few different angles.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) closed the last session at $32.23 and sees an average of 154743.66 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $26.45 while the current level stands at 46.69% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 5.92% over the past 12 weeks and 0.78% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will report earnings of $0.31 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) posted quarterly earnings of $0.05 which compared to the sell-side estimates of 0.05. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $0.8. Shares have moved $-2.33 over the past month and more recently, $-0.62 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 1 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

1 analysts rate The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 50% of all the analyst ratings.

Doing standard fundamental stock analysis is fairly straightforward. These days, investors have easy access to large amounts of available data. The biggest problem for the average investor may be dedicating the time to actually doing the research. One goal of studying the fundamentals is to establish the true value of a stock compared to how it is currently trading in the marketplace. Many investors believe that identifying quality stocks should be a cornerstone of portfolio construction. Obtaining as much knowledge as possible about a stock can help make the buying decisions a little easier. Some investors may trust other people or products to do the required research, but others may wish to roll up the sleeves and do all the analysis themselves.

