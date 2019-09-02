Wall Street Consensus Watch on Everbridge, Inc. (:EVBG) as ABR Hits 57

Everbridge, Inc. (:EVBG) currently has an A verage Broker Rating of 1.55. This number is based on the 11 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 57. Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $100.22 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.

Most recently Everbridge, Inc. (:EVBG) posted quarterly earnings of $-.07 which compared to the sell-side estimates of -.09. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $-.41. Shares have moved $-18.16 over the past month and more recently, $-.78 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 8 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

Buy Ratings

9 analysts rate Everbridge, Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 81.82% of all the analyst ratings.

Earnings

Research analysts are predicting that Everbridge, Inc. (:EVBG) will report earnings of $-.05 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Everbridge, Inc. (:EVBG) closed the last session at $86.06 and sees an average of 605038.88 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $43.56 while the current level stands at 67.3% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved 4.12% over the past 12 weeks and 47.5% year to date.

