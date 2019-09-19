Wall Street Consensus Watch on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) as ABR Hits 188

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) currently has an Average Broker Rating of 2.5. This number is based on the 2 sell-side firms polled by Zacks. The ABR rank within the industry stands at 188.

Analysts on a consensus basis are expecting that the stock will reach $8.25 within the year. The ABR is provided by Zacks which simplfies analyst ratings into an integer based number. They use a one to five scale where they translate brokerage firm Buy/Sell/Hold recommendations into an average broker rating. A low number in the 1-2 range typically indicates a Buy, 3 represents a Hold and 4-5 represents a consensus Sell rating.



Research analysts study publicly traded companies and make recommendations on the securities of those companies. Most specialize in a particular industry or sector of the economy. They exert considerable influence in today’s marketplace. Analysts’ recommendations or reports can influence the price of a company’s stock—especially when the recommendations are widely disseminated through television appearances or through other electronic and print media. The mere mention of a company by a popular analyst can temporarily cause its stock to rise or fall—even when nothing about the company’s prospects or fundamentals has recently changed.

Analysts often use a variety of terms—buy, strong buy, near-term or long-term accumulate, near-term or long-term over-perform or under-perform, neutral, hold—to describe their recommendations. But the meanings of these terms can differ from firm to firm. Rather than make assumptions, investors should carefully read the definitions of all ratings used in each research report. They should also consider the firm’s disclosures regarding what percentage of all ratings fall into either “buy,” “hold/neutral,” and “sell” categories.

Investors have many things to keep an eye on when trading the equity market. Riding through the ups and downs that come with market volatility may take some getting used to for beginners. Even if the investor does all the proper research and stock homework, things may not go as planned. One of the more important aspects of securing long-term success in the markets is learning how to execute a well-planned strategy all the way through to completion. Finding that right stocks to add to the portfolio may take some time and effort, but it can be accomplished. Deciding on the proper time to sell can be the trickiest part. Many investors will have the tendency to panic when markets are suffering. Although market panic may be fairly normal, it can have longer lasting adverse effects on the stock portfolio.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) closed the last session at $6.6 and sees an average of 503633.16 shares trade hands in each session. The 52-week low of the stock stands at $5.99 while the current level stands at 21.7% of the 52-week High-Low range. Looking further out we can see that the stock has moved -5.65% over the past 12 weeks and -15.44% year to date.

Research analysts are predicting that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) will report earnings of $.08 per share when the firm issues their next quarterly report. This is the consensus earnings per share number according to data from Zack’s Research.

Most recently Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) posted quarterly earnings of $.05 which compared to the sell-side estimates of .06. The stock’s 12-month trailing earnings per share stands at $.27. Shares have moved $-4.57 over the past month and more recently, $-.89 over the past week heading into the earnings announcement. There are 1 analyst projections that were taken into consideration from respected brokerage firms.

1 analysts rate Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. a Buy or Strong Buy, which is 50% of all the analyst ratings.

When it comes to investing in the stock market, there are many different styles and strategies that can be used. Some investors will want to do all the work themselves to try to adopt a specific plan all their own. Others will attempt to replicate strategies that have worked for others in the past. Of course, there is no sure bet strategy that will produce instant investing success. Taking the time to study all the different investing methods may be useful for some, but not as helpful for others. What worked in the past may not work again in the future. Investors will often need to decide how much risk they are willing to take on when investing in stocks. Once the risk appetite is figured out, they may want to decide how much and how aggressive they want to invest.

