Wall Street Analyst Update on Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Investors may be getting ready to review the most recent company earnings reports. Digging down into the numbers may help provide a good idea of how the company is set up for the foreseeable future. After a recent scan, we can see that the current quarter EPS consensus estimate for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is -1.81. This EPS estimate is using estimates provided by 4 sell-side analysts polled by Zacks Research. For the previous reporting period, the company posted a quarterly EPS of -1.42. Investors and analysts will be closely watching to see what kind of impact the earnings results have on the stock after the next report.

Looking further at shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), we have noticed that the current consensus target price is $121.6. Wall Street analysts have the ability to create price target estimates for where they think the stock will be moving in the near-term. Because price target projections can differ from one analyst to the next, they may span a wide range of values. Many investors will closely track target prices, and they tend to pay extra close attention when analysts make revisions to those targets.

Wall Street analysts often give buy/sell/hold ratings for the companies that they track. Investors have the ability to view these sell-side ratings in order to help with their own stock research. Analyst ratings may have different interpretations. According to analysts polled by Zacks Research, the current average broker rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) is 1.61. This rating uses a scale between 1 and 5. Following this scale, a rating of 1 would represent a Strong Buy, and a rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. Out of all these analysts offering ratings, 11 have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, according to Zacks Research.

Shifting the focus to some possible support and resistance levels on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY), we note that the 52-week high is currently $122.67, and the 52-week low is currently $62.67. When shares are trading near to the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be watching for a break through either level. Investors may also be watching historical price action. Over the past 12 weeks, the stock has moved -18.95%. Going back to the start of the year, we can see that shares have moved 0.73%. Over the last 4 weeks, shares have seen a change of 8.14%. Over the last 5 trading days, the stock has moved 3.09%. Checking in on recent session activity, we have seen that the stock has been trading near the $73.44 mark.

