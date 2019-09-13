Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) RMI Charging Higher Near-Term

Drilling into the technicals for Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR), we have noticed that the Relative Momentum Indicator, or RMI, has been trending higher over the past week. Traders will be actively monitoring current levels as the shares potentially close in on overbought territory.

Similar to RSI, the RMI indicator moves in the range of 0 to 100; and the same as with RSI, the relative Momentum Index’s values above 70 and below 30 are considered as an indication of overbought and oversold conditions. Since RMI readings above 50 are considered as bullish and RMI readings below 50 are considered as bearish, some traders may choose to generate signals on the crossovers of the RMI and 50 center line: sell when RMI decline below 50 and buy when RMI advances above 50.

New investors may be looking at the soaring stock market and wondering if now is a good time to try and get in on the action. Leaping into the market without proper research or a solid plan may leave the investor on the short end of the stick. Creating a stock investing plan can be as simple or complex as the individual chooses. Sometimes, keeping things simple may be the best way to go. Other times, there may be more than meets the eye, and a deep-dive into the crucial data may be required. New investors may be extremely excited to start buying stocks. They may have heard some great water cooler talk about the next big stock. There is always a possibility that the hot stock chatter may end up coming to fruition, but it could just as likely turn out to be terribly erroneous. Many individuals in the financial world will be quick to provide these can’t lose picks, but until this information is thoroughly researched, investors may want to proceed with caution.

In taking a deeper dive into the numbers. presently, Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) has a 14-day ATR of 0.45. The Average True Range is widely used metric that helps gauge the volatility of a particular stock. The ATR is not used to measure price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -12.96. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) is 27.63. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 94.00. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 65.25, the 7-day is 71.19, and the 3-day is 60.32. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

Successful stock market traders and investors don’t usually just become that way overnight. There are often many years of experience behind those winning trades. The amount of data available to investors these days is staggering. Investors have to be able to focus on the provided information and decide which data should be followed and prioritized. Many investors will be keeping a watchful eye on the next round of company earnings reports. As companies start to report quarterly numbers, investors may be able to sift through the data and make some projections on how the stock will perform over the next few quarters.