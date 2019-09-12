Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303)’s Cash Flow Difference of 0.41890 Year Over Year Is Worth Noting

Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303) has seen year over year cash flow change of 0.41890. This is calculated as the one year percentage growth of the firm’s cash flow from operations from their publicly filed statement of cash flows. Cash reserves are an important element for an investor to consider when analyzing a stock. A continued reduction in cash flow could spell trouble for a firm while on the other hand solid continued cash flow growth should translate into stock growth.

Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303) of the Technology Hardware & Equipment sector closed the recent session at 67.400000 with a market value of $2159524.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.337412, with a 5-year average of 0.442756 and an ROIC quality score of 15.060081. Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.442467 for Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 6.683646.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at 0.41890 for Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at -0.17437 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at -0.14297 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at 0.34365. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is -0.16966 and lastly sales growth was 0.01493.

In looking at some Debt ratios, Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.00000 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of . This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at -1.26400. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Vtech Holdings Limited’s ND to MV current stands at -0.109746. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

Vtech Holdings Limited (SEHK:303) has a 0.92435 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

