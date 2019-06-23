Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Ticks Higher 3.44% For the Week

Shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) have been trending up over the past five bars, revealing solid bullish momentum for the shares, as they ran 3.44% for the week. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -0.06% over the past 4-weeks, -10.45% over the past half year and -35.07% over the past full year.

Investors may be searching high and low for the secret to attaining success in the markets. Knowing when to sell can be just as important as deciding which stocks to buy. Holding on to a loser for too long may leave a sour taste in the mouth. Investors may have unrealistic expectations about a particular name. Knowing when to cut and run can be a gigantic savior for overall portfolio health. Of course if investors end up selling winners too early, they will most likely be leaving too much profit on the table. Finding a good balance and knowing overall market conditions can help with the decision if the time has come. Closely tracking fundamentals and technicals can help give some insight into stock price behavior. Making sure company earnings are in line may also be a wise choice when investing in a recently researched stock.

Investors may be tracking certain levels on shares of Vishay Intertechnology (VSH). The current 50-day Moving Average is 17.45, the 200-day Moving Average is 19.11, and the 7-day is noted at 15.69. Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Traders may be relying in part on technical stock analysis. Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 54.08. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) is 23.74. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is one of multiple popular technical indicators created by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder introduced RSI in his book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems” which was published in 1978. RSI measures the magnitude and velocity of directional price movements. The data is represented graphically by fluctuating between a value of 0 and 100. The indicator is computed by using the average losses and gains of a stock over a certain time period. RSI can be used to help spot overbought or oversold conditions. An RSI reading over 70 would be considered overbought, and a reading under 30 would indicate oversold conditions. A level of 50 would indicate neutral market momentum. The 14-day RSI is currently sitting at 45.50, the 7-day is at 57.08, and the 3-day is spotted at 74.98 for Vishay Intertechnology (VSH).

As we move into the second half of the year, investors will be keeping a close watch on their portfolios. There are plenty of financial gurus who are predicting the end of the bull market run, and there are plenty on the other side who believe that stocks are bound for greater heights. Whichever way the markets go, investors will need to watch which companies are hitting their marks on the earnings front. Investors may closely follow sell-side analyst estimates. It is important to remember that analyst projections are just that, projections. Following analyst expectations can provide a good glimpse into company actions, but strictly following what the analysts are saying may lead to difficulty in the future. Doing careful and extensive individual stock research may provide the investor with a more robust scope with which to successfully trade the market.