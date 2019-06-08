Virtusa Corp (VRTU) Shares Dip Lower -13.71% For The Quarter

Shares of Virtusa Corp (VRTU) have been tilting lower over the past 13 weeks, revealing bearish momentum for the shares, as they have dipped -13.71% over the past quarter. Looking further out we note that the shares have moved -17.94% over the past 4-weeks, -2.73% over the past half year and -16.51% over the past full year. Virtusa Corp shares have moved 1.49 over the past week.



Investors will be closely tracking stock market movements over the next few months. As we break into the second part of the year, many will be researching what they did right and what they did wrong in the first half. Recent market action may have investors questioning if a major pullback is on the horizon, or if momentum will turn back to the upside. Investors will have to determine if any tweaks will need to be made to the portfolio. If the economic data continues to display optimism, investors may be able to confidently make some moves to help bolster returns. Over the next few quarters, investors will be hoping that modest gains can turn into major gains.

Traders may be focusing on other technical indicators for stock assessment. Presently, Virtusa Corp (VRTU) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 45.25. The CCI technical indicator can be used to help determine if a stock is overbought or oversold. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that could possibly signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may offer an oversold signal. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Virtusa Corp (VRTU)’s Williams %R presently stands at -30.08. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Virtusa Corp (VRTU) is sitting at 37.30. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

A widely used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for spotting peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader figure out reliable support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA is sitting at 49.52.

Investors have taken notice of Virtusa Corp (VRTU) shares. They may be keeping a close watch on certain stock levels. A popular indicator among technical analysts that can help to measure the strength of market momentum is the Average Directional Index or ADX.

Strong Momentum?

At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Virtusa Corp (VRTU) is standing at 37.30. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal while one greater than 25 would indicate a strong trend.

Relative Strength Spotlight

When looking at technical levels, traders should not overlook the RSI reading as it often can dictate if momentum has pushed past a key metric. 39.06, the 7-day stands at 46.08, and the 3-day is sitting at 69.89.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70.

Individual investors may be going to great lengths to make their hard earned money work for them in the stock market. The stock market can be a scary place for beginners with little to no experience. Studying the ins and outs of the markets can help provide a solid base for the new investor to work with. Many people will jump into the game thinking they are going to easily make large profits in the market. Although this is a possibility, many investors will learn the hard way that sustaining profits over the long-term can be a tough endeavor. Studying all the different company information can take up a lot of time and energy. Some people just don’t have the time they would like to put into stock market study.