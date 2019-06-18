Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Fast Growth Play with Potential Stock Upside

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) shares have been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 15.80% and sales growth of 23.10%.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 32.08% for next year and have a $27.75 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $21.61.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)‘s stock was -16.11%. Over the last week of the month, it was -1.91%, -13.32% over the last quarter, and -16.27% for the past six months.

Earnings Per Share (EPS):

When a company shows a steady upwards earnings trend, it is a good indicator that the company will dominate companies with a more volatile earnings trend. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)’s EPS is 1.00. Last year, their EPS growth was 88.80% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 15.80%. Analysts are predicting Virtu Financial, Inc.’s stock to grow 32.08% over the next year and -2.71% over the next five.

