Virtu Financial Cm A (VIRT): A Look into the Aroon Oscillator & Its Trend

Virtu Financial Cm A (VIRT)’s Aroon Oscillator is showing an increased downward trend for the shares. Traders should take close watch on current levels and monitor the strength of the trend. As a forecasting tool, many traders value time as much as they value price. The Aroon indicator differs from other price momentum oscillators because it exploits both of these market attributes. Aroon-based indicators do this by measuring price changes relative to time. Developed by Tushar Chande, indicates if a price is trending or is in a trading range. It can also reveal the beginning of a new trend, its strength and can help anticipate changes from trading ranges to trends. AroonDown and the AroonUp indicators are used together and combined are called the Aroon indicator. Time and price favor an uptrend when the indicator is positive and a downtrend when the indicator is negative. A positive or negative threshold can be used to define the strength of the trend. For example, a surge above +50 would reflect a strong upside move, while a plunge below -50 would indicate a strong downside move.

Checking the levels, Virtu Financial Cm A (VIRT) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -81.59. The CCI technical indicator can be employed to help figure out if a stock is entering overbought or oversold territory. CCI may also be used to help discover divergences that may signal reversal moves. A CCI closer to +100 may provide an overbought signal, and a CCI near -100 may provide an oversold signal.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 31.18, the 7-day sits at 26.26, and the 3-day is resting at 35.40 for Virtu Financial Cm A (VIRT). The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a highly popular technical indicator. The RSI is computed base on the speed and direction of a stock’s price movement. The RSI is considered to be an internal strength indicator, not to be confused with relative strength which is compared to other stocks and indices. The RSI value will always move between 0 and 100. One of the most popular time frames using RSI is the 14-day.

Moving averages have the ability to be used as a powerful indicator for technical stock analysis. Following multiple time frames using moving averages can help investors figure out where the stock has been and help determine where it may be possibly going. The simple moving average is a mathematical calculation that takes the average price (mean) for a given amount of time. Currently, the 7-day moving average is sitting at 21.73.

Let’s take a further look at the Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX measures the strength or weakness of a particular trend. Investors and traders may be looking to figure out if a stock is trending before employing a specific trading strategy. The ADX is typically used along with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) which point to the direction of the trend. The 14-day ADX for Virtu Financial Cm A (VIRT) is currently at 46.78. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend.

