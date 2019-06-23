Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) MACDH Line Holds Below Zero

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) is on trader’s radar as the shares have moved below the MACD Histogram line, indicating a bearish chart. Shares recently touched 0.17 on a recent bid.

The MACD is calculated by subtracting the value of a 26-day exponential moving average from a 12-day exponential moving average. A 9-day dotted exponential moving average of the MACD (the “signal” line) is then plotted on top of the MACD. Taking a step further, the MACD-Histogram, which was developed by Thomas Aspray in 1986, measures the distance between MACD and its signal line (the 9-day EMA of MACD).

Like MACD, the MACD-Histogram is also an oscillator that fluctuates above and below the zero line. Aspray developed the MACD-Histogram to anticipate signal line crossovers in MACD. Because MACD uses moving averages and moving averages lag price, signal line crossovers can come late and affect the reward-to-risk ratio of a trade. Bullish or bearish divergences in the MACD-Histogram can alert chartists to an imminent signal line crossover in MACD.

Many new investors may be frantically researching the best way to study the stock market. It is hard to say with any certainty which approach will work out the best. Traders may tend to gravitate towards studying the technical, while longer-term investors may be more likely to use fundamental analysis. Of course, many individuals will opt to use a combination of both. Determining the individual risk tolerance and time horizon can play a big part in deciding which way to tackle the market. Short-term trading can be highly risky and may not be suitable for certain individuals. Long-term investing may be the favored way to get into the stock market, but this may vary from person to person. Investment strategies can range from super simple to ultra complex. The one thing that most stock market followers would agree on is that there is rarely any substitution for hard work, dedication, and putting in the required hours of study.

Investors may also be looking to gain an edge by following the current technical levels for Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX). In terms of Moving Averages, the 50-day is 0.17, the 200-day is at 0.17, and the 7-day is 0.17. Using a longer term moving average such as the 200-day may help block out the noise and chaos that is sometimes created by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for finding support and resistance levels. Employing the use of the moving average for technical equity analysis is still highly popular among traders and investors. The moving average can be used as a reference point to assist with the discovery of buying and selling opportunities.

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -33.33. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would point to an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would signal an oversold situation. The Williams %R was developed by Larry Williams. This is a momentum indicator that is the inverse of the Fast Stochastic Oscillator.

Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 31.64. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Vango Mining Limited (VAN.AX) is sitting at 9.27. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 52.93, the 7-day stands at 63.78, and the 3-day is sitting at 93.89.

Investors are always looking for any little advantage when trading the stock market. Scouring all the various data regarding publically traded companies can be overwhelming at times. Once the investor becomes familiar with the basics, they may be able to dive in deeper and focus on the essentials. Creating a winning strategy may not occur overnight. There may be times when even the best crafted plan does not play out as expected. Being flexible and having the proper tools in place can help the investor see the clearer picture when markets get muddy.