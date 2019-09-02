Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Enterprise Valuation Stands at 5594093: Quant Deep Dive

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has a current EV or Enterprise Value of 5594093. The EV displays how the market assigns value to a firm as a whole. EV is generally a modification of market cap, as it incorporates debt and cash for assessing a firm’s valuation. Tracking EV may help when comparing companies with different capital structures. EV can help investors gain a truer sense of whether a company is undervalued or not.

Volatility

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is 30.422200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is 22.776300. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 23.332900.

Currently, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s ROIC is 0.326958. The ROIC 5 year average is and the ROIC Quality ratio is . ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a company is at turning capital into profits. ROIC may be a good measure to view when examining whether or not a company is able to invest wisely. ROIC may also be an important metric for the value investor who is trying to determine the company’s moat. Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has a current Value Composite Score of 41. Using a scale from 0 to 100, a lower score would represent an undervalued company and a higher score would indicate an expensive or overvalued company. This ranking was developed by James O’Shaughnessy using six different valuation ratios including price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings, and shareholder yield.

Investors seeking value in the stock market may be eyeing the Magic Formula Rank or MF Rank for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV). Presently, the company has a MF Rank of 3184. The Magic Formula was devised and made popular by Joel Greenblatt in his book “The Little Book That Beats the Market”. Greenblatt’s formula helps find stocks that are priced attractively with a high earnings yield, or strong reported profits in comparison to the market value of the company. To spot opportunities in the market, investors may be searching for stocks that have the lowest combined MF Rank.

Market watchers may also be following some quality ratios for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV). Currently, the company has a Gross Margin (Marx) ratio of 0.398000. This calculation is based on the research by University of Rochester professor Robert Novy-Marx. Marx believed that a high gross income ratio was a sign of a quality company. Looking further, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) has a Gross Margin score of 50.00000. This score is based on the Gross Margin (Marx) metric using a scale from 1 to 100 where a 1 would be seen as positive, and a 100 would be viewed as negative.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) for last month was 1.11937. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is 1.06842.

Price Range 52 Weeks

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) over the past 52 weeks is 0.984000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is 0.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

