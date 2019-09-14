Value Composition in Focus For H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) and NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)

Checking in on some valuation rankings, H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) has a Value Composite score of 26. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 22.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT)’s ROIC is 0.131198. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.105223 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 6.767616. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) is 0.081889. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

We also note that H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.025322 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.13153. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) has a current MF Rank of 4154. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) presently has a 10 month price index of 1.45973. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 1.22194, the 24 month is 1.18720, and the 36 month is 1.58964. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.15664, the 3 month is 1.13131, and the 1 month is currently 1.12278.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of H&T Group plc (AIM:HAT) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The Value Composite score of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) is 19. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) is 27.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL)’s ROIC is 0.025966. The ROIC 5 year average is -0.031983 and the ROIC Quality ratio is -0.015488. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

The Q.i. Value of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) is 7.00000. The Q.i. Value is a helpful tool in determining if a company is undervalued or not. The Q.i. Value is calculated using the following ratios: EBITDA Yield, Earnings Yield, FCF Yield, and Liquidity. The lower the Q.i. value, the more undervalued the company is thought to be.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) is 0.156037.

We also note that NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.000246 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.00057. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) has a current MF Rank of 7318. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.74545. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.53478, the 24 month is 0.49865, and the 36 month is 0.82183. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.92947, the 3 month is 1.06340, and the 1 month is currently 0.93893.

