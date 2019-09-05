Value Composition in Focus For CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. The Value Composite score of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 3. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 2.

Investors may be trying to figure out how much risk they are able to handle with their current stock holdings. Taking on too much risk can put unnecessary weight on the shoulders of even the sturdiest investors. On the flip side, investors who play it too safe may be shaking their heads and wondering what might have been. Finding that delicate risk balance can turn out to be the difference between sinking and swimming in the equity markets. It is highly important for investors to understand exactly what risks they are taking when buying and selling stocks. Knowing these risks may help avoid disaster down the line. Once the risk is calculated, investors should have an easier go at narrowing in on finding the right stocks to add to the portfolio.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s ROIC is 0.092849. The ROIC 5 year average is and the ROIC Quality ratio is . ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 0.037410. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

We also note that CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.014913 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of 0.13046. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a current MF Rank of 3598. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has an M-score Beneish of -2.619288. This M-score model was developed by Messod Beneish in order to detect manipulation of financial statements. The score uses a combination of eight different variables. The specifics of the variables and formula can be found in the Beneish paper “The Detection of Earnings Manipulation”.

Many traders and investors opt to study technical analysis when approaching the stock market. Technical analysts study changes in stock price that occur over various amounts of time. Some analysts will study by the minute or hour. Others will choose to zoom out to days, weeks, months, or even longer. Studying price action over different time periods can help provide the investor with valuable information to help make the best possible investing decisions. Keeping an eye on the stock market, it can be seen that certain trends repeat over time. These trends or patterns might not be exact, but they can be noticeable. Spotting these patterns and watching for momentum shifts can be a highly useful tool for any trader or investor. Many chartists will focus on multiple indicators when doing technical analysis. Becoming familiar with indicators and learning to spot trends may take a lot of time and effort to achieve.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.40855. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.37586, the 24 month is 0.70413, and the 36 month is 0.70413. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.49129, the 3 month is 0.59585, and the 1 month is currently 0.85468.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) is 6. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) has a current ERP5 Rank of 18676. The ERP5 Rank may assist investors with spotting companies that are undervalued. This ranking uses four ratios. These ratios are Earnings Yield, ROIC, Price to Book, and 5 year average ROIC. When looking at the ERP5 ranking, it is generally considered the lower the value, the better.

Investors will most likely be looking ahead to the next round of company earnings reports. As the reports come in, all eyes will be on the companies that post wide margin earnings beats or misses. Many investors will be closely tracking which way analyst estimates are being adjusted right before earnings. This may provide some insight on how good or bad the numbers for the quarter are likely to be. Investors might want to take a look at their holdings after the earnings reports to make sure that nothing extremely odd is occurring after crunching the numbers.

