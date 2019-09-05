Value Composite Update on Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) currently has a Value Composite score of 39. The Value Composite One (VC1) is a method that investors use to determine a company’s value. A company with a value of 0 is thought to be an undervalued company, while a company with a value of 100 is considered an overvalued company. The VC1 is calculated using the price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, and price to earnings. Similarly, the Value Composite Two (VC2) is calculated with the same ratios, but adds the Shareholder Yield. The Value Composite Two of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is 49.

Investors might be reviewing portfolio performance over the last six months. Many investors will be tracking shares that are trading near important levels such as the 52-week high and 52-week low. When a stock is trading near new 52-week high, investors may have to decide whether they should sell or hold on for future gains. Stocks that are moving towards a new 52-week low may also be worth keeping an eye on. There are many factors that can have an impact on the health of a particular stock. This is one reason why stock picking can be extremely tough at times. Because there are always so many things to monitor, it may be next to impossible to build a formula that will continually beat the market. Even after all the applicable information has been examined, the investor still has to make sense of the data and figure out what to do with it. Knowing how to use company data can end up being the difference between handsome gains and crippling losses.



Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is currently 0.85327. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The Return on Invested Capital (aka ROIC) for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is 0.095224. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits. The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. Similarly, the Return on Invested Capital Quality ratio is a tool in evaluating the quality of a company’s ROIC over the course of five years. The ROIC Quality of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is 0.733882. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC 5 year average of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is 0.069985.

As earnings season kicks into high gear, investors may be analyzing the numbers and trying to decide what to do next. Investors may be choosing to buy companies that have a proven track record of solid earnings growth. Other investors may be looking to spot the diamonds in the rough that haven’t necessarily broken out yet. It may be wise to research companies that continually string together superior quarters. One great quarter or one horrible quarter may not provide enough information to justify either a buy or a sell. Many investors will look deeper into the numbers for companies that produce much wider surprise factors than expected. This may occur on either end of the dial with a beat or a miss. Earnings reports also have the ability to cause severe stock price fluctuations. Some traders will look to catch some profits while others may stay on the bench until the dust has cleared.

In taking a look at some other notable technicals, Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS)’s ROIC is 0.095224. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.069985 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 0.733882. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a firm is at turning capital into profits.

We also note that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.024762 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.00095. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares.

With the stock market still reaching new heights, investors may be wondering how long the good times will keep rolling. It may be tempting to sell some winners to lock in profits at these levels. Of course, nobody can predict how long the market run will continue, but having a plan in place for the possibility of a downturn might be well worth it. Investors may want to regularly check the balance of the portfolio. There might be a few names in the portfolio that have recently taken off to the upside. This may disturb the equilibrium of the portfolio. Investors may need to be prepared to shuffle some profits into other sectors in order to stay in balance. Being able to ride out unexpected spikes or dips may involve keeping a regular watch on economic data and the overall stability of global markets. Investors who are able to avoid panic selling may be able to more efficiently analyze the data necessary to make informed decisions. Having a cool and collected approach may end up being one of the most important traits that the average investor could develop. Finding the proper methods to stay patient when the markets are in a frenzy might just help the investor ride out extended periods of flux and uncertainty.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) has a current MF Rank of 5611. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

We can now take aquick look at some historical stock price index data. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.87095. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period.

A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.74321, the 24 month is 0.72182, and the 36 month is 1.23665. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 0.72356, the 3 month is 0.98366, and the 1 month is currently 0.99735.

Shifting gears, we can see that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) has a Q.i. Value of 39.00000. The Q.i. Value ranks companies using four ratios. These ratios consist of EBITDA Yield, FCF Yield, Liquidity, and Earnings Yield. The purpose of the Q.i. Value is to help identify companies that are the most undervalued. Typically, the lower the value, the more undervalued the company tends to be.

Many individuals strive to become successful stock market traders. In reality, it can be very difficult for the average trader to stay afloat during the process of learning all the ins and outs the market. Of course there will always be those who happen to get lucky and end up making a lot of money in the stock market with little knowledge. There will also be a number of people who never experience any type of success trading the stock market. Learning how to properly manage risk and keep emotions in check may be two of the more important aspects of trading the equity market. Although there may be a trading strategy that works for one individual, it may not produce the same results when employed by another individual.

Many traders will build a system to use when entering the market. Many trading systems will work for a time, but they may need to be tweaked at some point in order to adapt to the current market environment. Successful trading systems usually require a great deal of discipline. The best traders are often able to become highly skilled at managing risk and securing profits. For new traders, it may be tempting to use a system that a friend or colleague recommends. This may work for some, but many individuals might eventually realize that the style or system does not particularly suit their trading style.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ACLS) is 0.010700.

