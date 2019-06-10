Valuation Score Card in Review for Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) as ROIC Hits 19.675160

The ROIC Quality of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 19.675160. This is calculated by dividing the five year average ROIC by the Standard Deviation of the 5 year ROIC. The ROIC 5 year average is calculated using the five year average EBIT, five year average (net working capital and net fixed assets). The ROIC is calculated by dividing the net operating profit (or EBIT) by the employed capital. The employed capital is calculated by subrating current liabilities from total assets. The Return on Invested Capital is a ratio that determines whether a company is profitable or not. It tells investors how well a company is turning their capital into profits.

Individual investors have the tendency to migrate towards certain stock strategies that have been successful in the past. While following previous strategies may be profitable, investors have to be ready for sudden market changes. Most investors will rejoice when stocks in the portfolio catch a hot streak. On the opposite side, investors may become highly dejected when they experience a prolonged losing streak. Sometimes, previously successful strategies run their course and they no longer work. Investors may benefit greatly from being able to make adjustments when the market takes a turn for the worse.

Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) has a Price to Book ratio of 2.975181. This ratio is calculated by dividing the current share price by the book value per share. Investors may use Price to Book to display how the market portrays the value of a stock. Checking in on some other ratios, the company has a Price to Cash Flow ratio of 10.743184, and a current Price to Earnings ratio of 17.929522. The P/E ratio is one of the most common ratios used for figuring out whether a company is overvalued or undervalued.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) has a Value Composite score of 38. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 31.

Watching some historical volatility numbers on shares of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD), we can see that the 12 month volatility is presently 27.287500. The 6 month volatility is 26.394000, and the 3 month is spotted at 22.352600. Following volatility data can help measure how much the stock price has fluctuated over the specified time period. Although past volatility action may help project future stock volatility, it may also be vastly different when taking into account other factors that may be driving price action during the measured time period.

Price Index

We can now take a quick look at some historical stock price index data. Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) presently has a 10 month price index of 0.92131. The price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price ten months ago. A ratio over one indicates an increase in share price over the period. A ratio lower than one shows that the price has decreased over that time period. Looking at some alternate time periods, the 12 month price index is 0.95400, the 24 month is 1.09828, and the 36 month is 1.28392. Narrowing in a bit closer, the 5 month price index is 1.01744, the 3 month is 0.90746, and the 1 month is currently 0.92929.

Scores

The Gross Margin Score is calculated by looking at the Gross Margin and the overall stability of the company over the course of 8 years. The score is a number between one and one hundred (1 being best and 100 being the worst). The Gross Margin Score of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 8.00000. The more stable the company, the lower the score. If a company is less stable over the course of time, they will have a higher score.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 3.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 5. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investing in the stock market has traditionally offered higher returns than other types of investments. With the higher potential for returns, there is also a higher risk factor. Investors typically need to address their own personal risk situation before jumping into the market. Figuring out risk appetite can help when choosing which types of stocks to buy. Some investors will decide that they want to take a chance on certain stocks that have the potential to outperform in the future. Other investors may opt to play it safe and build a portfolio with low risk, staple stocks.

The MF Rank (aka the Magic Formula) is a formula that pinpoints a valuable company trading at a good price. The formula is calculated by looking at companies that have a high earnings yield as well as a high return on invested capital. The MF Rank of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 3502. A company with a low rank is considered a good company to invest in. The Magic Formula was introduced in a book written by Joel Greenblatt, entitled, “The Little Book that Beats the Market”.

The Shareholder Yield is a way that investors can see how much money shareholders are receiving from a company through a combination of dividends, share repurchases and debt reduction. The Shareholder Yield of Forward Air Corporation (NasdaqGS:FWRD) is 0.038316. This percentage is calculated by adding the dividend yield plus the percentage of shares repurchased. Dividends are a common way that companies distribute cash to their shareholders. Similarly, cash repurchases and a reduction of debt can increase the shareholder value, too. Another way to determine the effectiveness of a company’s distributions is by looking at the Shareholder yield (Mebane Faber). The Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of Forward Air Corporation NasdaqGS:FWRD is -0.04822. This number is calculated by looking at the sum of the dividend yield plus percentage of sales repurchased and net debt repaid yield.

Investors who are new to picking stocks may find themselves tempted to buy shares that have been recently rising the most. Although the traditional advice is to buy low and sell high, novice investors often do just the opposite. Buying a particular stock just because it has been rising recently may end up leaving the investor shaking their head down the road. Expecting that a stock will continue to ride the wave higher can lead to disappointment when momentum suddenly shifts. Studying the fundamentals of a certain company can help the investor gauge if the stock is a worthy buy at current levels.

