V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) Technical Levels in View: Cloud Base Line Hits 83.745

Making money in the stock market can be challenging, but it is not impossible. Accomplished investors typically have a well-rounded understanding of how markets function. Many successful investors have learned to be patient, disciplined, and ready to jump on any opportunity that arises. Securing higher returns on investment dollars may take some extra time and effort for those who do not have a lengthy background in the stock market. Although there are many types of investments out there, investing in stocks has traditionally provided the highest potential for returns. To realize consistent returns, investors typically have to maintain a steadfast approach and be willing to adapt to changing market environments over time.

Traders have the ability to use many different indicators when studying stocks. The Ichimoku Cloud is a highly popular indicator that helps display support and resistance. Looking at some Ichimoku levels for V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), we note that the Ichimoku Cloud Base Line level is 83.745. The Ichimoku Could Conversion Line reading is 85.38. From another angle, the Ichimoku Lead 1 is presently 84.24580161, and the Lead 2 level is 85.49055845.

Investors are often searching through all the numbers to help decide which stocks to purchase. Taking a closer look at shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), we see that the stock’s latest close price was 84.77. Tracking historical price information can help investors see the bigger picture when looking at a stock. Since the beginning of the year, shares have seen a change of 26.24675916. Over the last full year, shares have moved 6.62298803. Bringing the focus in, the stock has changed 5.89587065 over the past three months, -0.06165337 over the last month, and -1.13132727 over the last week. Traders will be closely watching to see what happens to the stock price over the next couple of sessions.

Technical analysts will note that the Awesome Oscillator reading is presently 1.41933452. This oscillator may fluctuate above and below a zero line and can be used to create a wide variety of trading signals.

Looking at the stock’s volatility, we note that the current reading is 1.65367352. High volatility may show how the stock’s value can possibly be spread out over a larger range of values. Lower volatility points to the fact that a stock tends to be steadier. Weekly stock volatility clocks in at 1.5546537 while volatility for the month comes in at 2.13948246. The current Bull Bear Power reading for the stock is 0.17935237.

The Donchian Channels indicator can be used to figure out if a market is overbought or oversold. A price breakthrough of either the upper or lower band may signal these conditions. The current reading for the 20 day lower band is 80.76. The current reading for the 20 day upper band is 86.73.

Scanning the levels on shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), investors might be seeing how close the current price is in relation to some historical high and low prices. Looking out over the previous 3 months, we note that the high/low is 90.544883/78.4220338. Over the past 1 month, the high/low is 87.26004265/80.4362339. Looking back over the last full-year, the high price is 91.297855, and the low price sits at 63.22611762. For the last six months, the high was seen at 90.544883, and the low was noted at

63.22611762.

Traders often use pivot point analysis to calculate proper support and resistance levels. Pivot points can be used as markers for traders to identify entry and exit positions. We can now take a look at some one month pivot points:

Fibonacci: 84.14833333

Fibonacci support 1: 82.37394333

Fibonacci support 2: 81.27772333

Woodie: 84.57625

Woodie support 1: 82.9575

Woodie resistance 1: 87.6025

Camarilla: 84.14833333

Classic: 84.14833333

Classic resistance 1: 86.74666667

Classic support 1: 82.10166667

Volatility comes with the territory when trading stocks. Individual stock prices can fluctuate dramatically, and returns can be largely varied. Because no stock is guaranteed to produce returns, there is a possibility that any stock could potentially lose value. Even though stock prices can shift from day to day, long-term investors are usually more concerned about price movements over an expanded period of time. Investors looking to minimize volatility risk may look to hold a larger number of diversified stocks in the portfolio. Even though market dips may have an impact on the entire portfolio, it is important to remember that it is just a normal part of investing in the stock market.