Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) Enterprise Value Touches 1042523 At Market Close

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) has a current EV or Enterprise Value of 1042523. The EV displays how the market assigns value to a firm as a whole. EV is generally a modification of market cap, as it incorporates debt and cash for assessing a firm’s valuation. Tracking EV may help when comparing companies with different capital structures. EV can help investors gain a truer sense of whether a company is undervalued or not.

Investors have a few distinct options when approaching the stock market. One option is to follow the crowd and trade with the consensus. Another way is to go against the herd and adopt a contrarian strategy. When it comes down to it, the investor will typically have to make this decision with their best interests in mind. In general, no investor wants to miss out on a winning stock. Far too often, investors will be overcome with the fear of missing out and get into a stock way too late. Just because a stock has been over performing and seeing large gains does not mean that those gains are going to continue into the future. Investors may be too quick to get into a hot stock without putting in the proper time and energy to research whether or not it is still a good stock at current trading levels. Investors who take the time to do their homework for every trade may find themselves a step ahead of the crowd in the long run.

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) is 39.386300. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) is 37.484100. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 36.178000.

Beginner traders have the tendency to make many mistakes when starting out. Although this comes with the territory, continually making the same mistakes will most likely put the trader on the sidelines very quickly. Learning from previous mistakes is what helps transform a mediocre trader into a good one. Successful traders are highly adept at creating detailed plans, managing risk, and reviewing previous trading records. Scooping up profits from the stock market is no easy task. Even with the best intentions and preparation, things may not work out as planned. Taking a look at the market from various angles may help the trader see the bigger picture. Market environments are constantly changing, and traders need to be ready for these changes and adapt accordingly in order to be successful over the long-term.

Currently, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH)’s ROIC is 0.258345. The ROIC 5 year average is 0.225425 and the ROIC Quality ratio is 7.126440. ROIC is a profitability ratio that measures the return that an investment generates for those providing capital. ROIC helps show how efficient a company is at turning capital into profits. ROIC may be a good measure to view when examining whether or not a company is able to invest wisely. ROIC may also be an important metric for the value investor who is trying to determine the company’s moat. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) has a current Value Composite Score of 13. Using a scale from 0 to 100, a lower score would represent an undervalued company and a higher score would indicate an expensive or overvalued company. This ranking was developed by James O’Shaughnessy using six different valuation ratios including price to book value, price to sales, EBITDA to EV, price to cash flow, price to earnings, and shareholder yield.

Investors seeking value in the stock market may be eyeing the Magic Formula Rank or MF Rank for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH). Presently, the company has a MF Rank of 1879. The Magic Formula was devised and made popular by Joel Greenblatt in his book “The Little Book That Beats the Market”. Greenblatt’s formula helps find stocks that are priced attractively with a high earnings yield, or strong reported profits in comparison to the market value of the company. To spot opportunities in the market, investors may be searching for stocks that have the lowest combined MF Rank.

Market watchers may also be following some quality ratios for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH). Currently, the company has a Gross Margin (Marx) ratio of 0.274839. This calculation is based on the research by University of Rochester professor Robert Novy-Marx. Marx believed that a high gross income ratio was a sign of a quality company. Looking further, Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) has a Gross Margin score of 39.00000. This score is based on the Gross Margin (Marx) metric using a scale from 1 to 100 where a 1 would be seen as positive, and a 100 would be viewed as negative.

Managing the stock portfolio can be a very challenging task. To manage the portfolio successfully, it can take a lot of dedicated time, effort, and perseverance. Studying the market and being in tune with the economic landscape can help investors gain the knowledge that is needed to come out on top. Controlling emotions and consistently following a plan may be the keys to keep the investor on track. As many seasoned investors know, the stock market can be a wild ride full of many ups and downs. Being able to stay calm and focused during the rocky periods can assist the investor when making those highly important portfolio decisions.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) for last month was 0.93710. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) is 0.78574.

Some of the best financial predictions are formed by using a variety of financial tools. The Price Range 52 Weeks is one of the tools that investors use to determine the lowest and highest price at which a stock has traded in the previous 52 weeks. The Price Range of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) over the past 52 weeks is 0.555000. The 52-week range can be found in the stock’s quote summary.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGS:ULH) is 2.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

Dedicated investors often strive hard to set themselves up for success. Finding long-lasting success in the stock market may not be an easy endeavor. The mindset of a short-term trader may differ greatly from that of a long-term investor. Investors often have to be prepared for many different situations. Obtaining the proper knowledge about stocks and the investing world is typically a main goal for active traders and investors. Once the investor is armed with knowledge, they may be able to see things that others cannot. This may involve staying up to date on various fundamentals, technicals, and macro-economic conditions.