United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI): Reviewing the Numbers

Checking in on some recent market action, we have noted that shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have been seen trading around the $124.73 mark.

There are plenty of different types of stocks that investors have to choose from. Some will opt to be more aggressive with their portfolios while others will choose to play it a bit safer. Blue chip stocks include companies that typically have a high market cap and have been profitable over a long period of time. Growth stocks are typically expected to have a high P/E ratio and a low dividend yield. The idea is that a growth stock will continue to expand and grow into the future. Many investors will be searching for value stocks. Value stocks are typically cyclical in nature and investors may be looking to buy and hold these types rather than try to squeeze out some short-term profits.

The average investor might not have the time to monitor every single movement of a certain stock. Tracking the historical performance may help provide some valuable insight on where the stock may be trending in the future. Looking back over the last 4 weeks, shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) have moved 20.16%. Over the last 5 days, the stock has seen a change of -1.71%. Looking at the last 12 week period, we note that the stock has moved -5.36%. Since the beginning of the calendar year, we note that shares have changed 21.65%. Investors will often track the current stock price relative to its 52-week high and low levels. The 52-week high is currently 169.08, and the 52-week low is resting at 95.9. When shares are trading near the 52-week high or 52-week low, investors may be on the lookout for a breakout.

Sell-side analysts often undertake stock analysis to give their opinions of whether they believe that shares should be bought, sold, or held. Using ratings provided by analysts polled by Zacks Research, we note that the current average broker rating on shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) is currently 2.04. The recommendation falls on a scale between 1 and 5. A broker rating of 1 would translate into a Strong Buy. A rating of 5 would indicate a Strong Sell recommendation. After a recent check, we can see that 7 sell-side analysts have rated the stock a Strong Buy or Buy, based analysts polled by Zacks Research.

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) currently have an average target price of 156.9. This is the consensus number using estimates given by polled analysts.

As we close in on the end of the calendar year, investors may be trying to visualize potential trades for the New Year. There are many professionals that believe that there is still plenty of room for stocks to run even at current levels. Preparing the game plan for the next few quarters may give the investor some new ideas. Staying focused and maintaining discipline may help guide the investor to unchartered territory in the coming months. Tracking market events from multiple angles may also help provide some enhanced perspective.