Unisys Corp (UIS) Shares Dip Lower -27.11% For The Quarter

Unisys Corp shares are showing negative momentum over the past 13 weeks as the stock has clocked in with losses of -27.11%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved -6.21% over the past 4-weeks, -27.46% over the past half year and -29.62% over the past full year. More recently, Unisys Corp has moved -2.23 for the week.



One of the staple principles for investing is buy low and sell high. While this may sound obvious, many investors end up doing just the opposite. When dealing with the stock market, investors often have to be careful not to let their irrational side take over when making decisions. Investors may get caught up in the flurry when stocks are skyrocketing. The temptation to get on board and be part of the ride can lead to some ill-planned moves. Focusing on near-term movements might be included in the game plan for some, but for others, this may be distracting from the bigger picture and long-term plan. Stocks that become widely publicized and popular in the media may not be the right addition to the individual investor’s portfolio. Conducting the due diligence on any position can help the investor make sure that they are getting in at a good time and price.

Unisys Corp (UIS) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -135.49. Active investors may choose to use this technical indicator as a stock evaluation tool. Used as a coincident indicator, the CCI reading above +100 would reflect strong price action which may signal an uptrend. On the flip side, a reading below -100 may signal a downtrend reflecting weak price action. Using the CCI as a leading indicator, technical analysts may use a +100 reading as an overbought signal and a -100 reading as an oversold indicator, suggesting a trend reversal.

When focusing on technical stock analysis, traders and investors may choose to study the ATR or Average True Range. The present 14-day ATR for Unisys Corp (UIS) is currently standing at 0.31. The ATR basically measures the volatility of a stock on a day-to-day basis. The average true range is typically based on 14 periods and may be calculated daily, weekly, monthly, or intraday. The ATR is not considered a directional indicator, but it may reflect the strength of a particular move.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Unisys Corp (UIS) is sitting at 32.80. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would identify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would lead to an extremely strong trend. ADX is used to gauge trend strength but not trend direction. Traders often add the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to identify the direction of a trend.

Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 34.02, the 7-day stands at 30.57, and the 3-day is sitting at 15.78. Many investors look to the Relative Strength Index (RSI) reading of a particular stock to help identify overbought/oversold conditions. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder in the late 1970’s. Wilder laid out the foundation for future technical analysts to further investigate the RSI and its relationship to underlying price movements. Since its inception, RSI has remained very popular with traders and investors. Other technical analysts have built upon the work of Wilder. The 14-day RSI is still a widely popular choice among technical stock analysts.

Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Unisys Corp (UIS)’s Williams %R presently stands at -91.76. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Investing in the stock market will always come with ups and downs. There are so many different factors that can have an impact on the day to day movements of stock prices. Finding the correct investing strategy may take some time. Many investors may have the tendency to become impatient when the portfolio is not performing up to snuff. Sometimes an original plan may be solid, but it needs some time to start to work itself out. Staying on the right track can be much easier said than done. There are always forces leading the investor to question their holdings. Giving up on a strategy too early can result in a lot of second guessing. There may be a time when the plan needs to be modified to adapt with changing market environments, but pulling the cord based on some early trouble may not be the best solution.