Under the Trendline, Stock Looks for a New-Year Reversal: Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)

Shares of Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) have been on a recent steady downtrend, causing some worry for shareholders.

In order to gauge which way a stock is trending, you must compare a stock’s share price to its moving average. Uptrending stocks trade above their moving averages, while downtrending stocks trade below.

Moving Average

It is important to consider the moving averages of a downtrending security. We see here that Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS) is -2.42% away from the 20-Day Simple Moving Average. Their 50-Day Simple Moving Average is a difference of -2.62% from current levels.

Further back, their 200-Day Simple Moving Average is -18.53% difference from today’s price. Currently, the stock is -13.88% from its 50-Day High and 12.92% from the 50-day low.

RSI and Recommendations

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.’s RSI is 47.02. Based on the stock’s volatility for the week, which is a statistical measure of the dispersion of returns for a given stock and represents average daily high/low percentage range of 5.65% and month of 6.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus 1.00 recommendation on the stock.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SKYS)’s performance this year to date is -4.14%. The stock has performed -3.25% over the last seven days, -5.55% over the last thirty, and -5.75% over the last three months. Over the last six months, Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd.’s stock has been -30.94% and -38.28% for the year.