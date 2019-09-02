Ultra Short Duration Invesco ETF (GSY) Shares Sliding Backwards 0.06% For the Past Week

Ultra Short Duration Invesco ETF (GSY) has ended the week in the red, yielding negative results for the shares at they ticked 0.06%. In taking a look at recent performance, we can see that shares have moved 0.06% over the past 4-weeks, 0.38% over the past half year and 0.34% over the past full year.

Investing in the stock market will always involve some level of risk. Investors often have to determine how much they are willing to risk, and try to project what the potential reward could be. Taking on too much risk may put the average investor out of their comfort zone. Finding that sweet spot for risk appetite may help investors get on the correct path to conquering the markets. As companies continue to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching which companies post larger than expected surprises. Analysts will also be watching the numbers closely in order to make sense of the results and update estimates accordingly.

Regularly monitoring stock investments may keep the investor ready for any big market changes that may occur.

Ultra Short Duration Invesco ETF (GSY)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is currently at -45.46. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was developed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed.

A commonly used tool among technical stock analysts is the moving average. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a certain period of time. Moving averages can be very helpful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. Currently, the 200-day MA for Ultra Short Duration Invesco ETF (GSY) is sitting at 50.28. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is presently standing at 54.17, the 7-day is 60.30, and the 3-day is resting at 85.26.

We can also take a look at the Average Directional Index or ADX of Ultra Short Duration Invesco ETF (GSY). The ADX is used to measure trend strength. ADX calculations are made based on the moving average price range expansion over a specified amount of time. ADX is charted as a line with values ranging from 0 to 100. The indicator is non-directional meaning that it gauges trend strength whether the stock price is trending higher or lower. The 14-day ADX presently sits at 14.52. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would indicate a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would signify an extremely strong trend. At the time of writing, the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) is 12.54. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average.

Investing in the stock market will always involve some level of risk. Investors often have to determine how much they are willing to risk, and try to project what the potential reward could be. Taking on too much risk may put the average investor out of their comfort zone. Finding that sweet spot for risk appetite may help investors get on the correct path to conquering the markets. As companies continue to report quarterly earnings, investors will be watching which companies post larger than expected surprises. Analysts will also be watching the numbers closely in order to make sense of the results and update estimates accordingly.