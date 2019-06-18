Ultimate Oscillator Above 60 on Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V)

After a recent market scan, we have seen that the Ultimate Oscillator reading is above 60 on shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V). Technical analysts might be using the UO reading to spot overbought conditions.

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V) have a 200-day moving average of 0.21. The 50-day is 0.21, and the 7-day is sitting at 0.20. Using a bigger time frame to assess the moving average such as the 200-day, may help block out the noise and chaos that is often caused by daily price fluctuations. In some cases, MA’s may be used as strong reference points for spotting support and resistance levels.

Currently, the 14-day ADX for Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V) is 19.18. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points.

Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R is sitting at -63.64. Typically, if the value heads above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. On the flip side, if the indicator goes under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold.

When completing stock analysis, investors and traders may opt to review other technical levels. Smart Employee Benefits Inc (SEB.V) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -69.08. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a commonly used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued. After a recent check, the 14-day RSI is currently at 44.85, the 7-day stands at 40.75, and the 3-day is sitting at 50.04.

