Ugi Corp (UGI)’s STC Running Higher in Consecutive Sessions

Ugi Corp (UGI) shares have seen their Schaff Trend Cycle gradually uptrend this week over the past 3 sessions. While this indicates nice price momentum, it also suggests that if the reading moves into overbought territory (STC of 70), then the liklihood of a reversal greatly increases. Investors will be watching very closely over the next few days to see if the trend contiunes or reverses.

The Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) indicator combines the common indicators of MACD & Stochastic. The benefit of the Schaff Trend Cycle is that it is meant to be quicker than the standard macd and stochastic signals. The indicator uses similar methods to a MACD i.e uses exponetial moving averages but applies a cycle factor to them. Then the ‘price’ is smoothed using a mofidied Wilders’ smoothing algorithm. The Schaff Trend Cycle indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought. The STC indicator fluctuates between 0 and 100. Readings below 20 are considered oversold while readings above 80 are considered overbought.

Traders may already have a favorite method for applying technical analysis. Active traders are typically concerned with shorter-term price movements when trading shares. Entry and exit points tend to be way more important for traders who are looking to capitalize on stock market trends. Some traders may opt to only use technical analysis when picking stocks, while others will also incorporate company fundamentals when doing research. Of course, there is no one foolproof method for trading the markets. Many technical investors will still opt to familiarize themselves with the fundamentals before diving deeper into the technical signals. Longer-term investors might not be as concerned with day to day price fluctuations while short-term traders may not want to miss out on any significant price swings. Whatever trading strategy is applied, investors may still want to try to get a sense of the overall picture before making the trade.

Taking a deeper look into the technicals, at the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Ugi Corp (UGI) is standing at 17.11. Many chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would suggest no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal.

What Is ADX?

The Average Directional Index or ADX. The ADX was created by J. Welles Wilder to help determine how strong a trend is. In general, a rising ADX line means that an existing trend is gaining strength. The opposite would be the case for a falling ADX line.

There are many traders who think that proper psychology is one of the most important aspects of becoming successful in the stock market. Traders may need to learn how to become confident while overcoming certain fears and dealing with extreme ups and downs. This may not be easy as individuals all draw off of prior experiences at some level. Being able to convert outside success to the stock market may take some work. Traders who are able to overcome previous bias may be on the right path for having the proper mindset when entering the market.

Looking further at additional technical indicators we can see that the 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) for Ugi Corp (UGI) is sitting at 38.55. CCI is an indicator used in technical analysis that was designed by Donald Lambert. Although it was originally intended for commodity traders to help identify the start and finish of market trends, it is frequently used to analyze stocks as well. A CCI reading closer to +100 may indicate more buying (possibly overbought) and a reading closer to -100 may indicate more selling (possibly oversold).

Moving averages can help spot trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help find support or resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward. Shares of Ugi Corp (UGI) have a 7-day moving average of 53.05. Taking a glance at the relative strength indictor, we note that the 14-day RSI is currently at 50.14, the 7-day stands at 53.64, and the 3-day is sitting at 61.43.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

Technical investors generally rely heavily on price charts to help spot potential trades. Chartists will often try to interpret past movements with the goal of trying to gauge the future share price movements. Some charts can be extremely complex while others may be quite simple. Many traders will spend countless hours studying the signals to try to spot optimal entry and exit points. There are many different indicators that technical analysts can follow. Some traders will use standalone signals, and others will use a robust combination. Getting into the nitty-gritty of charting can be overwhelming for the beginner. Taking the time to completely understand what the charts are saying can be the difference between a big win and a major loss.