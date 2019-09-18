U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Quant Signals Revealed as Price Index (6m) Hits 0.69068

Separating the winners from the losers is a constant challenge for investors. Many focused investors may look to track stock momentum based on historical prices. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) currently has a 6 month price index of 0.69068. The six month price index is calculated by dividing the current share price by the share price six months ago. A ratio over one represents an increase in the stock price over the six month time frame. A ratio under one shows that the price has lowered over that defined time period.

Investors may be circling the wagons wondering what’s in store for the stock market over the next few months. Capitalizing on the current trends may be just what the doctor ordered. Searching for value in the current investing landscape may be a priority for some investors. The mindset of one investor may be completely different from another. Sometimes stocks that look too good to be true actually are, and those that are actually very good may not look that enticing. Keeping a close watch on technicals and fundamentals may be a good way to start filtering through the vast sea of equities. Many stock enthusiasts will also keep a sharp focus on positive estimate revisions to help gain an edge in the markets. Whatever the strategy, investors will no doubt be searching far and wide for consistent outperformers.

We can also take a look at some stock volatility data on shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA). The 12 month volatility is currently 62.348600. The 6 month volatility is noted at 74.613900, and the 3 month is recorded at 89.298000. When following the volatility of a stock, investors may be challenged with trying to decipher the correct combination of risk-reward to help maximize returns. As with any strategy, it is important to carefully consider risk and other market factors that might be in play when examining stock volatility levels.

Investors may be looking at the Piotroski F-Score when doing value analysis. The F-Score was developed to help find company stocks that have solid fundamentals, and to separate out weaker companies. Piotroski’s F-Score uses nine tests based on company financial statements. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) currently has a Piotroski F-Score of 3. One point is given for piece of criteria that is met. Typically, a stock with a high score of 8 or 9 would be seen as strong, and a stock scoring on the lower end between 0 and 2 would be viewed as weaker.

Investors may be circling the wagons wondering what’s in store for the stock market over the next few months. Capitalizing on the current trends may be just what the doctor ordered. Searching for value in the current investing landscape may be a priority for some investors. The mindset of one investor may be completely different from another. Sometimes stocks that look too good to be true actually are, and those that are actually very good may not look that enticing. Keeping a close watch on technicals and fundamentals may be a good way to start filtering through the vast sea of equities. Many stock enthusiasts will also keep a sharp focus on positive estimate revisions to help gain an edge in the markets. Whatever the strategy, investors will no doubt be searching far and wide for consistent outperformers.

The FCF Yield 5yr Average is calculated by taking the five year average free cash flow of a company, and dividing it by the current enterprise value. Enterprise Value is calculated by taking the market capitalization plus debt, minority interest and preferred shares, minus total cash and cash equivalents. The average FCF of a company is determined by looking at the cash generated by operations of the company. The Free Cash Flow Yield 5 Year Average of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -0.010447.

Ever wonder how investors predict positive share price momentum? The Cross SMA 50/200, also known as the “Golden Cross” is the fifty day moving average divided by the two hundred day moving average. The SMA 50/200 for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is currently 0.85833. If the Golden Cross is greater than 1, then the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average – indicating a positive share price momentum. If the Golden Cross is less than 1, then the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average, indicating that the price might drop.

The C-Score is a system developed by James Montier that helps determine whether a company is involved in falsifying their financial statements. The C-Score is calculated by a variety of items, including a growing difference in net income verse cash flow, increasing days outstanding, growing days sales of inventory, increasing assets to sales, declines in depreciation, and high total asset growth. The C-Score of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) is -1.00000. The score ranges on a scale of -1 to 6. If the score is -1, then there is not enough information to determine the C-Score. If the number is at zero (0) then there is no evidence of fraudulent book cooking, whereas a number of 6 indicates a high likelihood of fraudulent activity. The C-Score assists investors in assessing the likelihood of a company cheating in the books.

With equity investing, there will constantly be worries and fears. The volatility in the market that accompanies these fears may trick investors into thinking the next bear market is on the doorstep. During a market-wide sell off, many stocks may experience the pain. Over time, many may gain back the ground they lost and return to previous levels. The biggest names may be the ones to recoup the losses the quickest. However, many investors might get stuck waiting for a rebound that just isn’t going to happen. Having the flexibility to adapt to market conditions may help repair a damaged portfolio. Sometimes a readjustment may be needed in order to regain some confidence. As the next round of earnings reports start to come in, investors will be keeping a close watch to see which companies produce the largest surprises, both positive and negative.

