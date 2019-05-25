Two Israeli romcoms getting Indian remakes

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 3:00 pm

Just a week after the US remake of Israel’s The Baker and The Beauty got picked up for a full season by ABC, news broke that the show will also be getting a remake in India.

Deadline reported on Sunday that the Indian streaming service Viu has signed a deal to remake not one, but two Israeli TV series. Viu is set to redo The Baker and the Beauty in a collaboration between Keshet International and the local Annapurna Studios. The original Israeli series – written by Assi Azar, the recent Eurovision co-host – features an international supermodel who falls in love with a baker from a poor family. The US version is set in Florida, and recasts Amos, a Yemenite baker from Bat Yam, as Daniel, a Cuban baker from Miami.

Yes! — Assi azar

Azar posted a link to the news on Twitter, simply adding the word “Yes!”

Viu has also picked up another romantic comedy from Keshet for remake. The Stylist, known in Israel as She Has It, features a young woman from Ashkelon who dreams of being a fashion designer. The original series not only features a love triangle, but also a case of sexual harassment by the country’s defense minister. The first season of the show hit Israeli airwaves last year and is slated to return for a second season in 2019.

Indian remakes of Israeli shows like Prisoners of War, Hostages and Rising Star have already found success in the country.

