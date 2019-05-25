Two drops of Europe

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 7:00 pm

In time for the arrivals of tourists to Israel this May, McDonalds launched a new line of burgers – Big Europe – named after the big cities of Europe.the launch will be accompanied by an internet video starring local rapper Michael Swissa.

In the new line – Big Paris – Entrecote burger in a brioche bun, Big Amsterdam, Entrecote burger with fried onion rings, Mayo and pickles, Big Madrid with Jalapeno and Guacamole, Big Rome with pizza flavors and Big Tel Aviv a mega-crispy chicken burger. NIS 53 – NIS 59

