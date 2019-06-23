Turning Attention Towards Wageworks Inc (WAGE)’s Technicals

Investors are paying close attention to the charts of Wageworks Inc (WAGE), as the shares are holding above the MACD Histogram zero line. The equity recently moved 0.37, touching 51.84 on a recent tick.

MACD-Histogram bridges the time gap between the price movement and MACD. It offers a deeper insight into the balance of power between so called bulls and bears than the original MACD. It is one of the best tools available to a chartist because it shows not only who has control over the market but also their magnitude of strength.

The difference is represented by vertical lines in a series. The interesting fact is that like MACD, MACD-Histogram also fluctuates above and below the zero line. Hence, it is also known as an “oscillator”. In other words it is just the hide and seek between the fast and slow lines. If the fast line is above the slow line, MACD-Histogram is positive and plotted above the zero line. On the other hand if the fast line is below the slow line, MACD-Histogram is negative and plotted below the zero line.

Even professional traders can sometimes guess wrong about market direction. Many traders may have to balance emotion with the fear of missing out on a strong market move. Investors may be tempted to jump on the bullish bandwagon when stocks are powering higher. Investors on the wrong side of the market swing may have to consider what may be in store over the next few months. It’s only natural to pause and take a little breather once in a while. Investors may be chomping at the bit to buy up the dips if the market continues to advance. Fresh buying opportunities can surface at any moment, and the prepared trader may be poised to take full advantage. Keeping a close watch on earnings beats may help investors catch the wave early enough to secure some future profits.

When undertaking stock analysis, investors and traders may choose to view some additional technical levels. Wageworks Inc (WAGE) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -25.90. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory.

We can also do some further technical analysis on the stock. At the time of writing, the 14-day ADX for Wageworks Inc (WAGE) is 48.39. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX value over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A reading under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Interested investors may be watching the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. Williams %R is a popular technical indicator created by Larry Williams to help identify overbought and oversold situations. Investors will commonly use Williams %R in conjunction with other trend indicators to help spot possible stock turning points. Wageworks Inc (WAGE)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R currently sits at -42.55. In general, if the indicator goes above -20, the stock may be considered overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes below -80, this may point to the stock being oversold.

Tracking other technical indicators, the 14-day RSI is presently standing at 60.08, the 7-day sits at 55.12, and the 3-day is resting at 53.81. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is an often employed momentum oscillator that is used to measure the speed and change of stock price movements. When charted, the RSI can serve as a visual means to monitor historical and current strength or weakness in a certain market. This measurement is based on closing prices over a specific period of time. As a momentum oscillator, the RSI operates in a set range. This range falls on a scale between 0 and 100. If the RSI is closer to 100, this may indicate a period of stronger momentum. On the flip side, an RSI near 0 may signal weaker momentum. The RSI was originally created by J. Welles Wilder which was introduced in his 1978 book “New Concepts in Technical Trading Systems”.

For further review, we can take a look at another popular technical indicator. In terms of moving averages, the 200-day is currently at 38.88, the 50-day is 48.19, and the 7-day is resting at 51.91. Moving averages are a popular trading tool among investors. Moving averages can be used to help filter out the day to day noise created by other factors. MA’s may be used to identify uptrends or downtrends, and they can be a prominent indicator for detecting a shift in momentum for a particular stock. Many traders will use moving averages for different periods of time in conjunction with other indicators to help gauge future stock price action.

Investors who have stayed on the sidelines may be considering if the markets will continue to rally higher. Staying vigilant and watching for signs of the next bear may prove to be a crucial element for helping to guide certain portfolio moves. Keeping an eye on historical corrections as well as sentiment and technicals, may help provide the proper insight needed. Investors may be mindful of any meaningful pullback or correction, and they may have a certain percentage in mind for when things seem to be getting out of hand. Cautious optimism may prove to be a profit saver when the bearish winds start to blow. Investors may need to figure out a plan for when to take some profit off the table. Conducting thorough fundamental research on stocks even after they have broken out may help the investor understand the reason behind the move, and whether it is likely to continue or if it is just a temporary spike.