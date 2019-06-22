Turning Attention Towards GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)’s Technicals

Investors are paying close attention to the charts of GNC Holdings Inc (GNC), as the shares are holding above the MACD Histogram zero line. The equity recently moved -0.03, touching 1.43 on a recent tick.

MACD-Histogram bridges the time gap between the price movement and MACD. It offers a deeper insight into the balance of power between so called bulls and bears than the original MACD. It is one of the best tools available to a chartist because it shows not only who has control over the market but also their magnitude of strength.

The difference is represented by vertical lines in a series. The interesting fact is that like MACD, MACD-Histogram also fluctuates above and below the zero line. Hence, it is also known as an “oscillator”. In other words it is just the hide and seek between the fast and slow lines. If the fast line is above the slow line, MACD-Histogram is positive and plotted above the zero line. On the other hand if the fast line is below the slow line, MACD-Histogram is negative and plotted below the zero line.

Individual investors may be going to great lengths to make their hard earned money work for them in the stock market. The stock market can be a scary place for beginners with little to no experience. Studying the ins and outs of the markets can help provide a solid base for the new investor to work with. Many people will jump into the game thinking they are going to easily make large profits in the market. Although this is a possibility, many investors will learn the hard way that sustaining profits over the long-term can be a tough endeavor. Studying all the different company information can take up a lot of time and energy. Some people just don’t have the time they would like to put into stock market study.

Investors may be taking a look at some additional technical numbers on shares of GNC Holdings Inc (GNC). The 14-day RSI is currently spotted at 39.16, the 7-day is at 40.54, and the 3-day is sitting at 22.49. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index, is a widely used technical momentum indicator that compares price movement over time. The RSI was created by J. Welles Wilder who was striving to measure whether or not a stock was overbought or oversold. The RSI may be useful for spotting abnormal price activity and volatility. The RSI oscillates on a scale from 0 to 100. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. A reading over 70 would indicate that the stock is overbought, and possibly overvalued. A reading under 30 may indicate that the stock is oversold, and possibly undervalued.

In terms of CCI levels, GNC Holdings Inc (GNC) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -56.08. Investors and traders may use this indicator to help spot price reversals, price extremes, and the strength of a trend. Many investors will use the CCI in conjunction with other indicators when evaluating a trade. The CCI may be used to spot if a stock is entering overbought (+100) and oversold (-100) territory. The 14-day ADX is 30.30. Many technical chart analysts believe that an ADX reading over 25 would suggest a strong trend. A level under 20 would indicate no trend, and a reading from 20-25 would suggest that there is no clear trend signal. The ADX is typically plotted along with two other directional movement indicator lines, the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI). Some analysts believe that the ADX is one of the best trend strength indicators available.

Investors may be studying other technical indicators like the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. GNC Holdings Inc (GNC)’s Williams %R presently stands at -64.52. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation. Looking at some moving average levels on shares of GNC Holdings Inc (GNC), the 200-day is at 2.81, the 50-day is 1.84, and the 7-day is sitting at 1.50. Moving averages can help identify trends and price reversals. They may also be used to help spot support and resistance levels. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators meaning that they confirm trends. A certain stock may be considered to be on an uptrend if trading above a moving average and the average is sloping upward. On the other side, a stock may be considered to be in a downtrend if trading below the moving average and sloping downward.

Investors are constantly striving to get on top in the stock market. Everyone wants to find that next winner to jumpstart the portfolio. Investors often identify risk preference when trying to sort out asset allocation. Typically, a greater amount of risk may provide a greater chance for growth. Many investors may struggle with the concept of keeping emotion out of choosing stocks. Equity research often requires a high degree of patience, dedication, and practice. Learning everything possible about the markets can help the individual build a good base to work with. Being able to sort out the data to determine what is relevant information can help with those tough investment decisions.