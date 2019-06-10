Turning Attention Towards Argonaut Resources NL (ARE.AX)’s Technicals

Shares of Argonaut Resources NL (ARE.AX) are nearing some key technical levels as the Rank Correlation indicator has trending higher over the past few sessions, nearing potential overbought territory. Crossing the 80 mark would suggest that a chance of a reversal is increasing.

The Rank Correlation Index (RCI) is based on an analysis algorithm by Charles Spearman. It uses a combination of price change data and time change data to identify potential changes in market sentiment, thereby exposing turning points. Zero crossings are seen as buy and sell signals, with tops and bottoms yielding overbought and oversold information.

Turning to some additional technicals, currently, the 14-day ADX for Argonaut Resources NL (ARE.AX) is 40.47. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend. The Average Directional Index or ADX is a technical analysis indicator used to describe if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points.

Argonaut Resources NL (ARE.AX) presently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of -33.08. Typically, the CCI oscillates above and below a zero line. Normal oscillations tend to stay in the range of -100 to +100. A CCI reading of +100 may represent overbought conditions, while readings near -100 may indicate oversold territory. Although the CCI indicator was developed for commodities, it has become a popular tool for equity evaluation as well. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. The 14-day RSI is currently at 34.15, the 7-day stands at 38.19, and the 3-day is sitting at 47.77.

Taking a peek at some Moving Averages, the 200-day is at 0.02, and the 50-day is 0.01. Dedicated investors may be looking to employ another tool for doing technical stock analysis. The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is a technical indicator that was designed to measure overbought and oversold market conditions. The Williams %R indicator helps show the relative situation of the current price close to the period being observed. Argonaut Resources NL (ARE.AX)’s Williams Percent Range or 14 day Williams %R presently is at -70.00. In general, if the reading goes above -20, the stock may be considered to be overbought. Alternately, if the indicator goes under -80, this may show the stock as being oversold.

