Tug of War Between Bulls and Bears: Who is Winning for Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX)

Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX) shares have seen the Balance of Power trend higher over the past few sessions, indicating potential price moves are ahead.

The Balance of Power (BOP), indicator was developed by Igor Livshin and it was introduced in the August 2001 issue of Stocks and Commodities Magazine. Balance of Power (BOP) measures the strength of the bulls versus the bears by assessing the ability of each to push price to extreme levels. The BOP indicator represents the strength of the buyers (bulls) vs. the sellers (bears), and oscillates between -100 and 100. The calculation of the BOP = (close – open) / (high – low). A directional change of the BOP can be interpreted as a warning signal and will generally be followed by a price change.

As earnings season kicks into high gear, investors may be analyzing the numbers and trying to decide what to do next. Investors may be choosing to buy companies that have a proven track record of solid earnings growth. Other investors may be looking to spot the diamonds in the rough that haven’t necessarily broken out yet. It may be wise to research companies that continually string together superior quarters. One great quarter or one horrible quarter may not provide enough information to justify either a buy or a sell. Many investors will look deeper into the numbers for companies that produce much wider surprise factors than expected. This may occur on either end of the dial with a beat or a miss. Earnings reports also have the ability to cause severe stock price fluctuations. Some traders will look to catch some profits while others may stay on the bench until the dust has cleared.

At the time of writing, Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX) has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 89.38. Developed by Donald Lambert, the CCI is a versatile tool that may be used to help spot an emerging trend or provide warning of extreme conditions. CCI generally measures the current price relative to the average price level over a specific time period. CCI is relatively high when prices are much higher than average, and relatively low when prices are much lower than the average. Investors may be watching other technical indicators such as the Williams Percent Range or Williams %R. The Williams %R is a momentum indicator that helps measure oversold and overbought levels. This indicator compares the closing price of a stock in relation to the highs and lows over a certain time period. A common look back period is 14 days. Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX)’s Williams %R presently stands at 0.00. The Williams %R oscillates in a range from 0 to -100. A reading between 0 and -20 would indicate an overbought situation. A reading from -80 to -100 would indicate an oversold situation.

Technical analysts may be interested in how Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX) is trading in relation to some moving averages. Presently, the 200-day MA is resting at 20.34, and the 50-day is 20.93. Moving averages are considered to be lagging indicators that simply take the average price of a stock over a specific period of time. Moving averages can be very useful for identifying peaks and troughs. They may also be used to help the trader calculate reliable support and resistance levels for the stock.

The 14-day ADX for Ebos Group Limited (EBO.AX) is currently at 29.26. In general, and ADX value from 0-25 would represent an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would support a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signify a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would point to an extremely strong trend. Checking in on some other technical levels, the 14-day RSI is currently at 80.78, the 7-day stands at 93.11, and the 3-day is sitting at 99.62. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. The RSI was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it oscillates between 0 and 100. Generally, the RSI is considered to be oversold when it falls below 30 and overbought when it heads above 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings.

With the stock market still reaching new heights, investors may be wondering how long the good times will keep rolling. It may be tempting to sell some winners to lock in profits at these levels. Of course, nobody can predict how long the market run will continue, but having a plan in place for the possibility of a downturn might be well worth it. Investors may want to regularly check the balance of the portfolio. There might be a few names in the portfolio that have recently taken off to the upside. This may disturb the equilibrium of the portfolio. Investors may need to be prepared to shuffle some profits into other sectors in order to stay in balance. Being able to ride out unexpected spikes or dips may involve keeping a regular watch on economic data and the overall stability of global markets. Investors who are able to avoid panic selling may be able to more efficiently analyze the data necessary to make informed decisions. Having a cool and collected approach may end up being one of the most important traits that the average investor could develop. Finding the proper methods to stay patient when the markets are in a frenzy might just help the investor ride out extended periods of flux and uncertainty.