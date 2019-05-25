Trump‘s Appeal Headed to Court Headed by Merrick Garland

By Larry Jones / May 25, 2019 at 11:40 pm

In an ironic twist, President Donald Trump's lawyers appealed a lower court decision ordering that his financial records be released to the House Oversight Committee to the Washington, D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, headed by Merrick Garland, the reported Tuesday.

Garland was nominated in 2016 by President Barack Obama to replace deceased Justice Antonin Scalia, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell outraged Democrats by refusing to even schedule a meeting of the Judiciary Committee to consider his nomination.

People had a field day on Twitter pointing out the irony and speculating about the revenge Garland could dish out.

However, Democratic speechwriter Zev Karlin-Neumann said in a Garland is above such pettiness, writing "I wish I could say revenge is a dish best served cold, but Merrick Garland is a consummate legal professional who I'm sure will do everything possible to avoid the appearance of any bias. Which, you know, would have been a great reason to have him on the Supreme Court."

In any case, Garland might not even be a judge to rule on the case.

He is just one of 17 judges who sit on the appellate court, and cases are assigned to a three-judge panel, according to the Post.