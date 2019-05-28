Trump repeats the false claim that China pays tariffs, after rolling out a $16 billion bailout package for farmers

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 10:40 am

President Donald Trump holds up hats that read "Make Our Farmers Great Again!" as he walks across the South Lawn before boarding Marine One at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Evansville, Ind., for a rally.AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

US President Donald Trump on Thursday again falsely claimed that foreign companies pay for tariffs.

American consumers and businesses pay the cost of tariffs on Chinese products.

All this came hours after the Trump administration announced a $16 billion bailout package for farmers.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday once again pushed what has emerged as a central message in his yearlong trade dispute with China, falsely claiming that foreign companies pay for tariffs.

Speaking to farmers and ranchers in the Roosevelt Room, Trump touted a for the agricultural sector that his administration unveiled hours earlier. He claimed its funding “all comes from China,” even though has found that Americans bear the costs of tariffs.

“We‘ll be taking in, over a period of time, hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and charges to China and our farmers will be greatly helped,” Trump said. “This support for farmers will be paid for by the billions of dollars our Treasury takes in.

“We‘ll be taking in, depending on what period of time we‘re talking, many billions of dollars. Far more than the $16 billion that we‘re talking about.”

Trump also sought to walk back recent statements from within his administration that had contradicted that claim. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow earlier this month on Fox News that Americans pay import tariffs.

“In fact, Larry Kudlow was quoted but they didn‘t have the second part of the quote, which was a very good quote,” he said. Through a spokesperson, Fox News confirmed the outlet aired the interview in full.

