Trump Punches Back at Tillerson‘s ‘Unprepared‘ Claims

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 7:40 am

President Donald Trump punched back Thursday against former that the president was not prepared for the summit last August with Russia's Vladimir Putin.

:

"Rex Tillerson, a man who is 'dumb as a rock' and totally ill prepared and ill equipped to be Secretary of State, made up a story (he got fired) that I was out-prepared by Vladimir Putin at a meeting in Hamburg, Germany. I don't think Putin would agree. Look how the U.S. is doing!"

The Tillerson claim that President Trump was rebuking were made to members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee in a secret meeting Tuesday, according to The Washington Post.

The summit in question is the same one President Trump's critics claimed the president was bowing to the Russian president as an example of how he has been compromised from the Russian election meddling campaign in the 2016 presidential election.

Although, Tillerson "wasn't there to bash the president," House Foreign Affairs Chairman Rep. Eliot Engel, D-N.Y, told ABC News, House Democrats are using the fired ex-Cabinet member to find deficiencies in President Trump's administration and discredit it, .

"His telling to us of what life was like in that short year that he was secretary of State was very interesting," Rep. Engel told ABC News in an exclusive interview. "It just solidified my feeling that there was disorganization and that the president was not focused."