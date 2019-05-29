Trump Presses Twitter on Conservative Voices

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 12:20 am

President Donald Trump is questioning when Twitter will restore accounts to popular conservative voices.

Trump Thursday night: “When is Twitter going to allow the very popular Conservative Voices that it has so viciously shut down, back into the OPEN? IT IS TIME!”

He did not specifically mention which accounts he was referring to.

Earlier this month, Trump had social media companies after Facebook banned a number of extremist figures, declaring that he was “monitoring and watching, closely.”

He had previously claimed that social media companies exhibit bias against conservatives, something the companies have rejected as untrue.