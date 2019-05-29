Trump: Dems Looking for ‘Do-Over‘

By Larry Jones / May 29, 2019 at 1:40 am

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats in Congress of looking for a “do-over” by having special counsel Robert Mueller testify.

“I don’t know why the Radical Left Democrats want Bob Mueller to testify when he just issued a 40 Million Dollar Report that states, loud & clear & for all to hear, No Collusion and No Obstruction (how do you Obstruct a NO crime?),” Trump . “Dems are just looking for trouble and a Do-Over!”

Trump had said earlier this month that he would let Attorney General William Barr decide whether Mueller can testify. Barr has stated that he has no problem with Mueller testifying.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Thursday that Mueller has told him that he’s open to making a public opening statement, but would rather deliver his testimony in a private session.

“We think it’s important for the American people to hear from him and to hear his answers to questions about the report,” Nadler said on Thursday night.

Mueller concluded in his report that his investigation did not find sufficient evidence to charge any members of the Trump campaign with conspiring with Russia or any Russian representatives to interfere in the 2016 election. However, he did cite multiple examples of potential obstruction of justice, and noted that “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state.”