Trump: Dem Leaders ‘Tearing the United States Apart‘

By Larry Jones / May 27, 2019 at 4:00 am

President Donald Trump followed up his fiery Rose Garden speech Wednesday with a series of tweets that took aim at Democrats on Capitol Hill and their continued investigations of him and his administration.

Shortly after his , Trump continued to assail his political enemies on Twitter.

"So sad that Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer will never be able to see or understand the great promise of our Country. They can continue the Witch Hunt which has already cost $40M and been a tremendous waste of time and energy for everyone in America, or get back to work…." .

"….But they really want a do-over! You can't investigate and legislate simultaneously – it just doesn't work that way. You can't go down two tracks at the same time. Let Chuck, Nancy, Jerry, Adam and all of the rest finish playing their games…." .

"….In the meantime, my Administration is achieving things that have never been done before, including unleashing perhaps the Greatest Economy in our Country's history…." .

He closed by writing, "….Democrat leadership is tearing the United States apart, but I will continue to set records for the American People – and Nancy, thank you so much for your prayers, I know you truly mean it!"

