Trump Blasts Dems: They‘re ‘Getting Nothing Done‘

By Larry Jones / May 28, 2019 at 5:40 am

President Donald Trump ripped into Democrats again on Thursday, accusing them of becoming the “do nothing party.”

His comments came in three morning tweets.

Trump : “The Democrats are getting nothing done in Congress. All of their effort is about a Re-Do of the Mueller Report, which didn’t turn out the way they wanted. It is not possible for them to investigate and legislate at the same time. Their heart is not into Infrastructure, lower…..

“…., pre-existing conditions and our great Vets. All they are geared up to do, six committees, is squander time, day after day, trying to find anything which will be bad for me. A pure fishing expedition like this never happened before, & it should never happen again!”

And he : “The Democrats have become known as THE DO NOTHING PARTY!”

His comments came as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. as an "erratic, helter-skelter, get-nothing-done president."