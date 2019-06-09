TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Growing Rapidly, But Expectations Still High

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) shares have been experiencing accelerated earnings and sales growth over the past five years. Over that time frame the firm has seen earnings growth of 32.10% and sales growth of 22.40%.

Investors may be trying to decide if the current market environment remains bullish. It can be extremely difficult to decide when to sell, especially when data seems positive and most signs are pointing higher. Jumping in to buy stocks on a pullback may seem like a good idea, but following specific sectors may become increasingly more important. Following long-term trends may help the investor see the bigger picture of what has been going on with a specific stock or sector. Deciding to sell a winner after a big run can be tempting, but knowing the underlying causes for the run may help identify if there may indeed be more room for gains. Avoiding common investing pitfalls may take many years to master, but it may end up determining long-term success.

While the firm has enjoyed the upward movement, it’s important to look at analyst expectations and where the company is headed from here. On a consensus basis, analysts are projecting EPS growth of 16.20% for next year and have a $27.75 one year price target on the stock. The stock recently traded at $21.12.

Six Fundamental Characteristics of Great Growth Stocks

#6 Huge Mass Markets – The more potential customers there are, the greater the possibility that both the company, and the investment in said company, will be a success.

#5 Market Dominance/Barriers to Entry – Look for companies who hold patents. This is great barrier to entry, ensuring no competition. Look for companies who dominate the market, blowing away the competition, though market dominance can be harder to measure.

#4 Accelerating Earnings Growth – If a company’s earnings growth rate increases for two consecutive quarters, their growth is accelerating. Faster growth is better growth, and a company whose earnings growth rate is accelerating is an attractive investment.

#3 Triple-Digit Revenue Growth – Companies growing their revenues at triple-digit rates (100% or better) are usually smaller and less known, making them attractive for buying by institutions.

#2 High Profit Margins – In recent decades, high-margin stocks have beaten low-margin stocks by a huge amount.

#1 Top Notch, Innovative Management – All great managers who led their companies to success usually did so by thinking differently. There is no surefire and quick measurement of management talent. When you find a top manager, one with a record of prior success and accolades, you should strike. Top managers usually find a way to overcome obstacles.

Let’s take a look at how the stock has been performing recently. Over the past twelve months, TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)‘s stock was 8.53%. Over the last week of the month, it was 2.67%, 2.87% over the last quarter, and -9.32% for the past six months.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC)’s EPS is 1.92. Last year, their EPS growth was 45.20% while their EPS growth over the past five years is 32.10%. Analysts are predicting TriState Capital Holdings, Inc.’s stock to grow 16.20% over the next year and 12.00% over the next five.

Investors constantly have to weigh risk against reward when trying to extract profits and maximum value from the stock market. Making educated investment decisions typically requires dedication, rational thinking, and self-control. Once the individual investor starts developing good habits, they can start to eliminate the bad ones that may be costing them enormous amounts of hard earned money. Everybody is prone to make mistakes at some point, and being able to realize what contributed to the mistake can help with corrective actions. Repeating the same mistakes over and over again in the stock market will most likely lead the investor down the wrong path.