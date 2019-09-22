Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI)’s Cash Flow Moves -0.62388 YoY

Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI) has seen cash flow growth over the past year of -0.62388. Cash flow and cash flow growth can reveal to an investor how quickly the firm is generating inflows of cash from their business operations.

As we move deeper into earnings season, investors may be trying to figure out how to best position the portfolio for the rest of the calendar year. Maybe things haven’t gone as well as planned in the first half of the year, and a few tweaks need to be made to bolster profits in the second half. Closely watching the earnings reports may be a good way to see what companies are getting things right, and what companies have some work to do. Many investors will take notice if a company posts a much larger earnings beat or miss than expected. Not only will the stock most likely become a bit more volatile, but overall interest may be heightened as investors try to piece together the puzzle and figure out why there was such a discrepancy between estimates and actuals. Once the dust settles and the picture becomes a little clearer, investors may be able to properly rotate in or out of a certain name or sector. Finding stocks that look good on paper but have fallen out of favor with certain investors may be a good place to start doing some further number crunching. Locating those overlooked sectors with growth potential might be a good way to uncover those stocks that are ready to make a run.

Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI) of the Leisure Goods sector closed the recent session at 95.500000 with a market value of $2028427.



Taking look at some key returns data we can note the following:

Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI) has Return on Invested Capital of 0.298100, with a 5-year average of 0.183133 and an ROIC quality score of 2.607164. Why is ROIC important to potential investors? It’s one of the most fundamental metrics in determining the value of a firm’s shares. It helps potential investors determine if the company is using it’s invested capital to return profits.

Drilling down into some additional key near-term indicators we note that the Capex to PPE ratio stands at 0.164800 for Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI). The Capex to PPE ratio shows you how capital intensive a company is. Stocks with an increasing (year over year) ratio may be moving to be more capital intensive and often underperform the market. Higher Capex also often means lower Free Cash Flow (Operating cash flow – Capex) generation and lower dividends as companies don’t have the cash to pay dividends if they are investing more in the business.

In addition to Capex to PPE we can look at Cash Flow to Capex. This ration compares a stock’s operating cash flow to its capital expenditure and can identify if a firm can generate enough cash to meet investment needs. Investors are looking for a ratio greater than one, which indicates that the firm can meet that need. Comparing to other firms in the same industry is relevant for this ratio. Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI)’s Cash Flow to Capex stands at 1.704165.

Dedicated investors tend to spend a lot of time trying to decipher the correct procedure for beating the stock market. This may involve figuring out a proper strategy, and deciding which stocks to start with when constructing a portfolio. Building a portfolio does not have to be a frantic race. In fact, not rushing into things may end up putting the investor in a good position to succeed. There are times when tough decisions need to be made when dealing with the equity market. Spending enough time to assess all the possibilities before making an investing decision may pay off down the road. As most investors know, there is no magic formula for coming out a winner in the stock market. Acquiring the most possible knowledge about the markets and individual stocks can play a vital role in the long-term success of the individual investor.

Near-Term Growth Drilldown

Now we’ll take a look at some key growth data as decimals. One year cash flow growth ratio is calculated on a trailing 12 months basis and is a one year percentage growth of a firm’s cash flow from operations. This number stands at -0.62388 for Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI). The one year Growth EBIT ratio stands at 0.14193 and is a calculation of one year growth in earnings before interest and taxes. The one year EBITDA growth number stands at 0.13245 which is calculated similarly to EBIT Growth with just the addition of amortization.

Taking even a further look we note that the 1 year Free Cash Flow (FCF) Growth is at -0.53018. The one year growth in Net Profit after Tax is 0.30949 and lastly sales growth was 0.14646.

In looking at some Debt ratios, Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI) has a debt to equity ratio of 0.31585 and a Free Cash Flow to Debt ratio of 0.114381. This ratio provides insight as to how high the firm’s total debt is compared to its free cash flow generated. In terms of Net Debt to EBIT, that ratio stands at 0.77093. This ratio reveals how easily a company is able to pay interest and capital on its net outstanding debt. The lower the ratio the better as that indicates that the company is able to meet its interest and capital payments. Lastly we’ll take note of the Net Debt to Market Value ratio. Trigano S.A.’s ND to MV current stands at 0.094527. This ratio is calculated as follows: Net debt (Total debt minus Cash ) / Market value of the company.

Investors studying the fundamentals might be conducting in-depth company research before deciding when to purchase a particular stock. The investor checklist may include studying the scope of a company’s competitive industry advantage, examining company management, and trying to get a general feel if the stock is valued properly. Once the decision is made that the company is a good fit for the portfolio, it may be wise to assess whether or not current conditions and price levels indicate proper levels for share purchase. The timing of purchasing a researched stock obviously comes with some level of trepidation. Investors will only know in the future whether they got in at the right price. A stock that looks very attractive today may not be as attractive in the future. Sometimes the investor will just have to trust their research and instinct when purchasing shares.

50/200 Simple Moving Average Cross

Trigano S.A. (ENXTPA:TRI) has a 1.08655 50/200 day moving average cross value. Cross SMA 50/200 (SMA = Simple Moving Average) and is calculated as follows:

Cross SMA 50/200 = 50 day moving average / 200day moving average. If the Cross SMA 50/200 value is greater than 1, it tell us that the 50 day moving average is above the 200 day moving average (golden cross), indicating an upward moving share price.

On the other hand if the Cross SMA 50/200 value is less than 1, this shows that the 50 day moving average is below the 200 day moving average (a death cross), and tells us that share prices has fallen recently and may continue to do so.

From time to time, investors may need to decide when to sell a winner. This can be one of the tougher portfolio decisions to make. When a winning stock keeps rising, it can be tough to part with it. Investors may become hesitant to sell because they don’t want to miss out on greater profits in the future. Sometimes this strategy will work, and other times investors may be watching all previous gains evaporate. Being able to sell a winner can provide obvious profits, and it may even be a confidence booster for the average investor. On the flip side, investors may also be faced with the decision of when to sell a loser. Even the most researched trades can go sour. Being able to detach from the trade mentally can end up saving the investor more grief down the line. Holding onto a stock with the hopes of a giant turnaround can be a recipe for portfolio disaster. Being able to cut losses is just as much a part of the process as being able to cash in winners. Learning from mistakes and being able to wipe the slate clean can help the investor be better prepared for future endeavors in the markets.