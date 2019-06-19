Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO) Relative Momentum Indicator Trending Higher

Drilling into the technicals for Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO), we have noticed that the Relative Momentum Indicator, or RMI, has been trending higher over the past week. Traders will be actively monitoring current levels as the shares potentially close in on overbought territory.

Similar to RSI, the RMI indicator moves in the range of 0 to 100; and the same as with RSI, the relative Momentum Index’s values above 70 and below 30 are considered as an indication of overbought and oversold conditions. Since RMI readings above 50 are considered as bullish and RMI readings below 50 are considered as bearish, some traders may choose to generate signals on the crossovers of the RMI and 50 center line: sell when RMI decline below 50 and buy when RMI advances above 50.

Even extremely solid stocks can sometimes face setbacks. There is no shortage of news regarding publically traded companies, and investors often have the tricky job of deciding what information is worth taking a closer look at. Making trading decisions based on one piece of data may not be the optimal course of action. When there is negative information about a company, investors may be quick to sell without looking deeper into the numbers. On the flip side, investors may be super quick to buy on good news without fully researching the stock.

In taking a deeper dive into the numbers. presently, Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO) has a 14-day ATR of 0.14. The Average True Range is widely used metric that helps gauge the volatility of a particular stock. The ATR is not used to measure price direction, just to measure volatility. The ATR is an indicator developed by J. Welles Wilder. Wilder has developed multiple indicators that are still quite popular in today’s investing landscape. The general interpretation of the ATR is the higher the ATR value, the higher the volatility.

The Williams Percent Range or Williams %R is another technical indicator worth checking out. Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO) currently has a 14 day Williams %R of -4.08. The Williams %R fluctuates between 0 and -100 measuring whether a security is overbought or oversold. The Williams %R is similar to the Stochastic Oscillator except it is plotted upside-down. Levels above -20 may indicate the stock may be considered is overbought. If the indicator travels under -80, this may signal that the stock is oversold. Chart analysts may also use the indicator to project possible price reversals and to define trends.

The Average Directional Index or ADX is technical analysis indicator used to discern if a market is trending or not trending. The ADX alone measures trend strength but not direction. Using the ADX with the Plus Directional Indicator (+DI) and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) may help determine the direction of the trend as well as the overall momentum. Many traders will use the ADX alongside other indicators in order to help spot proper trading entry/exit points. Currently, the 14-day ADX for Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO) is 20.14. Generally speaking, an ADX value from 0-25 would indicate an absent or weak trend. A value of 25-50 would indicate a strong trend. A value of 50-75 would signal a very strong trend, and a value of 75-100 would indicate an extremely strong trend.

Traders may be leaning on technical stock analysis to help with investing decisions. Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO) currently has a 14-day Commodity Channel Index (CCI) of 100.50. Despite the name, CCI can be used on other investment tools such as stocks. The CCI was designed to typically stay within the reading of -100 to +100. Traders may use the indicator to determine stock trends or to identify overbought/oversold conditions. A CCI reading above +100 would imply that the stock is overbought and possibly ready for a correction. On the other hand, a reading of -100 would imply that the stock is oversold and possibly set for a rally.

Traders are paying renewed attention to shares of Tricon Capital Group Inc (TCN.TO). The current 14-day RSI is presently sitting at 59.82, the 7-day is 70.37, and the 3-day is 81.34. The RSI, or Relative Strength Index is a popular oscillating indicator among traders and investors. The RSI operates in a range-bound area with values between 0 and 100. When the RSI line moves up, the stock may be experiencing strength. The opposite is the case when the RSI line is heading lower. Different time periods may be used when using the RSI indicator. The RSI may be more volatile using a shorter period of time. Many traders keep an eye on the 30 and 70 marks on the RSI scale. A move above 70 is widely considered to show the stock as overbought, and a move below 30 would indicate that the stock may be oversold. Traders may use these levels to help identify stock price reversals.

