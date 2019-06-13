Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO), KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB): Ratios & Valuation in Focus

The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. The Price to Book ratio for Travelzoo NasdaqGS:TZOO is 12.876886. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 23.566932. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 38.142805. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.



Volatility/PI



Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 80.012200. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 63.960200. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 79.085400.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) for last month was 0.82539. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 0.93499.

Further, we can see that Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) has a Shareholder Yield of 0.047906 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.03539. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) has a Value Composite score of 60. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 49.

Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) has a current MF Rank of 4706. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 0.113196. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO) is 7. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of Travelzoo (NasdaqGS:TZOO). The name currently has a score of 17.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.



The Price to Book ratio for KushCo Holdings, Inc. OTCPK:KSHB is 3.743722. The Price to book ratio is the current share price of a company divided by the book value per share. A lower price to book ratio indicates that the stock might be undervalued. Similarly, Price to cash flow ratio is another helpful ratio in determining a company’s value. The Price to Cash Flow for KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is -7.035957. This ratio is calculated by dividing the market value of a company by cash from operating activities. Additionally, the price to earnings ratio is another popular way for analysts and investors to determine a company’s profitability. The price to earnings ratio for KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is -13.965180. This ratio is found by taking the current share price and dividing by earnings per share.

As the next round of earnings reports come into the spotlight next quarter, investors may be deciding how to get into the best position to make the most profitable trades. Earnings reports have the ability to influence stock prices dramatically. Sometimes it can be hard to figure out which way the price will go even if the reported numbers are up to snuff. Some investors enjoy the frantic trading opportunities around earnings reports, and others will stay as far away as possible. Even if the investor isn’t planning on making any moves during earnings season, it may be wise to follow what companies are reporting. If the numbers from a certain holding come in way out of whack, it may be necessary to do some in-depth research to try and find out the reason. Investors that make sure that all the bases are covered will typically find it easier to make sense out of certain anomalies that pop up in the markets from time to time. Putting in the extra time and effort to understand the ins and outs of a particular stock may help boost the novice investor up to the next level. Every investor wants their trades to be profitable, and doing that little extra piece of homework could be just what the finance doctor ordered for staying on top of the stock market.

There are many different tools to determine whether a company is profitable or not. One of the most popular ratios is the “Return on Assets” (aka ROA). This score indicates how profitable a company is relative to its total assets. The Return on Assets for KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is -0.486915. This number is calculated by dividing net income after tax by the company’s total assets. A company that manages their assets well will have a higher return, while a company that manages their assets poorly will have a lower return.

The Piotroski F-Score is a scoring system between 1-9 that determines a firm’s financial strength. The score helps determine if a company’s stock is valuable or not. The Piotroski F-Score of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is 3. A score of nine indicates a high value stock, while a score of one indicates a low value stock. The score is calculated by the return on assets (ROA), Cash flow return on assets (CFROA), change in return of assets, and quality of earnings. It is also calculated by a change in gearing or leverage, liquidity, and change in shares in issue. The score is also determined by change in gross margin and change in asset turnover.

Investors may be interested in viewing the Gross Margin score on shares of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB). The name currently has a score of 50.00000. This score is derived from the Gross Margin (Marx) stability and growth over the previous eight years. The Gross Margin score lands on a scale from 1 to 100 where a score of 1 would be considered positive, and a score of 100 would be seen as negative.

KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) has a current MF Rank of 15332. Developed by hedge fund manager Joel Greenblatt, the intention of the formula is to spot high quality companies that are trading at an attractive price. The formula uses ROIC and earnings yield ratios to find quality, undervalued stocks. In general, companies with the lowest combined rank may be the higher quality picks.

Further, we can see that KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) has a Shareholder Yield of -0.418720 and a Shareholder Yield (Mebane Faber) of -0.19746. The first value is calculated by adding the dividend yield to the percentage of repurchased shares. The second value adds in the net debt repaid yield to the calculation. Shareholder yield has the ability to show how much money the firm is giving back to shareholders via a few different avenues. Companies may issue new shares and buy back their own shares. This may occur at the same time. Investors may also use shareholder yield to gauge a baseline rate of return.

Checking in on some valuation rankings, KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) has a Value Composite score of 86. Developed by James O’Shaughnessy, the VC score uses five valuation ratios. These ratios are price to earnings, price to cash flow, EBITDA to EV, price to book value, and price to sales. The VC is displayed as a number between 1 and 100. In general, a company with a score closer to 0 would be seen as undervalued, and a score closer to 100 would indicate an overvalued company. Adding a sixth ratio, shareholder yield, we can view the Value Composite 2 score which is currently sitting at 90.

Volatility/PI

Stock volatility is a percentage that indicates whether a stock is a desirable purchase. Investors look at the Volatility 12m to determine if a company has a low volatility percentage or not over the course of a year. The Volatility 12m of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is 61.748000. This is calculated by taking weekly log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over one year annualized. The lower the number, a company is thought to have low volatility. The Volatility 3m is a similar percentage determined by the daily log normal returns and standard deviation of the share price over 3 months. The Volatility 3m of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is 48.417600. The Volatility 6m is the same, except measured over the course of six months. The Volatility 6m is 59.545700.

The Price Index is a ratio that indicates the return of a share price over a past period. The price index of KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) for last month was 1.02182. This is calculated by taking the current share price and dividing by the share price one month ago. If the ratio is greater than 1, then that means there has been an increase in price over the month. If the ratio is less than 1, then we can determine that there has been a decrease in price. Similarly, investors look up the share price over 12 month periods. The Price Index 12m for KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCPK:KSHB) is 0.84906.

One way to completely avoid market mistakes is to not invest at all. Of course, that could end up to be the greatest mistake of all. Investors will occasionally make some mistakes, as that comes with the territory. The key as with most things in life is to figure out how to learn from past mistakes and use that knowledge to make better decisions going forward. Pinpointing exactly what went wrong may help shed some light on what needs improvement. Sometimes, investors will suffer losses and become discouraged right out of the gate. The tendency is to then try to recoup losses by taking even bigger risks which can lead to complete disaster. One of the biggest differences between successful investors and failed investors is the willingness and ability to learn from past personal mistakes.

